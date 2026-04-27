 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/27/26  

Chuck, time to show some moxie

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

I got a letter from Chuck Schumer.
I got a letter from Chuck Schumer.
(Image by RJ Photography)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

I got a letter from Chuck Schumer the other day. It was marked "Private" no less. "To Addressee Only." And in bold red letters on the envelope, to make sure I knew it was important: "PLEASE sit down, OPEN this envelope, and READ IMMEDIATELY!

Well, now, what a coincidence. I had been thinking of Chuck lately, not having heard from my longtime senator for quite a while.

(Note: Schumer grew up in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, in a middle class family. Went to public school. I grew up in Bayonne, N.J. in a middle class family. Went to public school. Senator or not, with those backgrounds, he'll always be Chuck.)

So, as I was saying, I was glad to hear from Chuck because I had a couple of things I wanted to talk about. Like where the hell has he been lately while Trump has been starting a war and driving up the price on everything while his family and friends make a killing on the stock market?

I was anxious to see what Chuck had to say in this important "private" letter he sent to me marked "addressee only."

Well, for starters, I was a little hurt and kind of let down. "Dear fellow American," is not my idea of introducing a private message of immediate importance. In fact, it kind of sounds like all those other letters of importance I receive asking for donations because, as this letter begins, "our country is at a critical crossroads."

And yes, Chuck was asking for money. Not specifically for himself, mind, but for the group that collects and spends money solely for the election of Democrats to the United States Senate -- the Senate Majority Pac (SMP).

Chuck isn't running for reelection this year, but he has a profound interest in electing Democrats to the Senate so he can transition from being the minority leader to the majority leader and run the show.

I get it. I've been praying for a Democratic super majority of 60 filibuster-proof votes in the Senate for 15 years, since the party managed to pass Obamacare. But apparently the message this group has been putting out hasn't been enough to convince enough Americans to vote likewise. It's kind of why I wanted to talk to Chuck or at least hear from him.

I think times have changed and it's time for a change in what he's saying and how he's saying it. Nobody's listening. Forget trying to work with a couple of Republicans here and there to stymie Trump or win a small political victory here and there. It's time for something that I'm sure Schumer grew up experiencing in Brooklyn: some moxie.

What's moxie? For non-New Yorkers or non-Jerseyites, AI says: "Moxie is an American slang noun referring to a person's courageous spirit, determination, nerve, and skill. It describes someone with guts, spunk, and the ability to face challenges with energy and pep. It implies a combination of boldness and know-how."

Absolutely. In other words, the time for playing nice with Republicans has long passed. They don't do it. They don't care. A fellow Brooklynite, also in the Senate, gets it. Bernie Sanders has been telling it like it is as long as he's been in the Senate. Unfortunately, he's not a member of the Democratic Party, but rather, is a Democratic Socialist. That means he can't get any money from SMP. Actually, he's a Democrat by any other name these days because he can't possibly coexist with the Republicans in the Senate.

But Bernie, who grew up in a lower middle class family in Flatbush, has moxie. He doesn't hesitate to lay the blame for Trump's ongoing disaster of a presidency on Senate Republicans who have had the power to stop him at any point and indeed to reject every one of this trash heap of nominees that make up the cabinet.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bayonne; Bernie Sanders; Brooklyn; Change; Chuck Schumer; Democratic Socialists; Donald Trump; Hakeem Jeffries; Moxie; Republican; (more...) Senate Democrats; Senate Majority Pac, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Everyone, even AI, needs an editor

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend