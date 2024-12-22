Christmas Eve from Bethlehem and Gaza and more

Mark your calendar: From Bethlehem Prof. Qumsiyeh (founder and Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability, Bethlehem University) and from Gaza Prof. Dr Yasser El-Nahhal (Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology, Islamic University, Gaza) speak of past , present, and future during a genocide and an ecocide. Tuesday 24 December 2024 at 9 PM Palestine time, 7 PM London Time, 2 PM EST. Link: meet.google.com/dpe-pdnw-zqw

My mother's shattered dream of family reunion (one of millions of stories)

What did you do? 2040 report.

Legal and human rights experts contributed articles to the current issue of This Week in Palestine on Using the Law to Achieve Liberation. Read

Patterns of Israeli attacks investigated showing evidence of intentional killing of civilians.

More on torture.

Susan Abulhawa: Holocaust of our time.

THE PAPERS PROJECT provides tools in the form of PDFs that can be downloaded, printed and copied to foster human-to-human communication. Here is their latest tool for us to use.

American Conservative magazine: "America's axis of misery."

ACTIONS? See what you can do.

Documentaries & films on Palestine 1948: Creation & Catastrophe.

Occupation 101.

The Shadow of absence.

They Don't Exist.

As The Poet Said.

Five broken cameras.

Al-Jaleel wedding movie.

Keffieh

Slingshot Hip Hop.

Gaza Fights For Freedom (2019).

Strawberry film 2017.

Tal al-Zaatar

Swings (about Palestinian women).

Naji Al-Ali, un artiste avec une vision.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French