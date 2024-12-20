Christmas 2024 Poem

This Christmas season, know what delights

you, stay lit, stay two steps ahead of the Void,

now around every corner --

keep your micro-periscope handy,

and keep your hands off his wife who's clearly

approaching her seven-year-itch

with style and aplomb, and represents

Darkness upon the face of the Earth,

and seeks a re-constellated firmament,

like Eve throwing away the prop rib,

and sleeping in the devil's fig, he,

newly defenestrated from Heaven,

and looking to give the old man a f*ck You,

poor solemn fully engorged black fly.



Defenestration

Go in peace now, promulgate and prosper,



and get the f*ck out of here,



before I have one of the angels remove you:

this isn't some kind of meme democracy

that you get to occupy

like some 140 character ring on a Middle Finger.

Next week, we talk Ecclesiastes, Earth Abides.