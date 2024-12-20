 
Login/Register Login | Register
148 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H3'ed 12/20/24

Christmas 2024 Poem

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Kinison, the angry god
Kinison, the angry god
(Image by Heaven or Hell)   Details   DMCA

We emerged from the darkness fireflies

that stayed lit, middle fingers to the Nothingness

all around us. Some were happy just

to be emergents alive, frolicking

in newborn Being. Others became judges

of who deserved light and life;

these were the black flies who struggled

to stay lit, and wanted, as the Dylan song goes,

to get you down in the black hole that they're in.

Micro Periscope - Gadget To See Around Corners
Micro Periscope - Gadget To See Around Corners
(Image by SpyX)   Details   DMCA

This Christmas season, know what delights

you, stay lit, stay two steps ahead of the Void,

now around every corner --

keep your micro-periscope handy,

and keep your hands off his wife who's clearly

approaching her seven-year-itch

with style and aplomb, and represents

Darkness upon the face of the Earth,

and seeks a re-constellated firmament,

like Eve throwing away the prop rib,

and sleeping in the devil's fig, he,

newly defenestrated from Heaven,

and looking to give the old man a f*ck You,

poor solemn fully engorged black fly.

Defenestration
Defenestration
(Image by Louis-Marc Marty f)   Details   DMCA

Go in peace now, promulgate and prosper,

and get the f*ck out of here,

before I have one of the angels remove you:

this isn't some kind of meme democracy

that you get to occupy

like some 140 character ring on a Middle Finger.

Next week, we talk Ecclesiastes, Earth Abides.
Adam and God exchange numbers
Adam and God exchange numbers
(Image by John Hawkins)   Details   DMCA
Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Christmas; Poems, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Free Verse: The Cut Up (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/14/2024
Slim Sane Sally: The Sonnet (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/30/2024
Every Day is Mama's Day (poem) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/24/2024
View All 496 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend