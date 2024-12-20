 
Login/Register Login | Register
125 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Positive News   

Christmas 2024

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series

Bob Passi
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
Wreath
Wreath
(Image by Pixabay: Mysticsartdesign)   Details   DMCA

Christmas comes once a year to remind us of our sacredness as human beings. It calls us to remember our most fundamental qualities: compassion, kindness, and a sense of shared humanity. It is a time to reach out to others-- especially those who are lonely, hungry, or suffering. Even when we cannot help directly, we are called to hold them in our thoughts and hearts as essential members of the human family.

We live in strange and unpredictable times: an era of war, confrontation, and violence, marked by destruction and the ongoing impacts of global climate change-- an existential threat to all humanity. Yet, despite these challenges, we seem uninterested in finding cooperative ways to address our collective crises.

Instead, we appear to be transitioning to a new world order, one dominated by economics and power, where wealth and control are concentrated in the hands of an elite class of corporations and oligarchs.

And yet, Christmas persists as a beacon of hope, renewal, and salvation. It reminds us of the possibility of change and the power of our better angels. It calls upon us to demand a return to human values from our leaders-- to hold them accountable, insisting that they respond to the needs of the people or be replaced. This is not just a national necessity; it is a requirement for the world and for the survival of the planet.

As individuals, we can support this process by rededicating ourselves to human dignity and respect. We must dare to become examples of compassion and courage, inspiring others to join in a "coalition of the willing-- ", a movement to find sustainable, humane solutions. It is within our power to choose hope over despair, to chart a course back to sanity and sustainability for humanity and the Earth.

Christmas is a time of rebirth and renewal, a time to reconnect with what is most human within us. It is a moment to embrace hope and use it as a foundation for the changes needed to save our world. By finding the light within ourselves and letting it guide us, we can lead the way toward a better future.

Above all, it is a time to restore love and kindness, even in the face of forces that challenge those values.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Christmas; Christmas Gift, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

What is Christmas Without Human Kindness? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/19/2024
Winter Solstice - 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/19/2024
Thaksgiving 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/27/2024
View All 123 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

What is Christmas Without Human Kindness? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/19/2024
Winter Solstice - 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/19/2024
Thaksgiving 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/27/2024
View All 90 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Human Race

The History of Busy-ness

The End is Near! : Human Development

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 136 articles, 237 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Saving Christmas.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 20, 2024 at 2:25:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend