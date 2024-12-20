Christmas 2024

Christmas comes once a year to remind us of our sacredness as human beings. It calls us to remember our most fundamental qualities: compassion, kindness, and a sense of shared humanity. It is a time to reach out to others-- especially those who are lonely, hungry, or suffering. Even when we cannot help directly, we are called to hold them in our thoughts and hearts as essential members of the human family.

We live in strange and unpredictable times: an era of war, confrontation, and violence, marked by destruction and the ongoing impacts of global climate change-- an existential threat to all humanity. Yet, despite these challenges, we seem uninterested in finding cooperative ways to address our collective crises.

Instead, we appear to be transitioning to a new world order, one dominated by economics and power, where wealth and control are concentrated in the hands of an elite class of corporations and oligarchs.

And yet, Christmas persists as a beacon of hope, renewal, and salvation. It reminds us of the possibility of change and the power of our better angels. It calls upon us to demand a return to human values from our leaders-- to hold them accountable, insisting that they respond to the needs of the people or be replaced. This is not just a national necessity; it is a requirement for the world and for the survival of the planet.

As individuals, we can support this process by rededicating ourselves to human dignity and respect. We must dare to become examples of compassion and courage, inspiring others to join in a "coalition of the willing-- ", a movement to find sustainable, humane solutions. It is within our power to choose hope over despair, to chart a course back to sanity and sustainability for humanity and the Earth.

Christmas is a time of rebirth and renewal, a time to reconnect with what is most human within us. It is a moment to embrace hope and use it as a foundation for the changes needed to save our world. By finding the light within ourselves and letting it guide us, we can lead the way toward a better future.

Above all, it is a time to restore love and kindness, even in the face of forces that challenge those values.