Christianity was Invented by Titus Flavius to Keep Rebellious Lower-Class Jews Under Roman Control

There is an extremely good reason why Jews do not believe in Jesus and its about time for the rest of us to know why.

The life and times of Jesus were said to occur during the 1st century in Judea when it was under military occupation by the Roman Empire. The ruling-class Jewish elites provided crucial assistance to the expanding Roman Empire by helping Rome take over the management of the Jewish religion and make it more compatible with Roman interests. The stunning success of Romes power over huge populations was because of its ability to absorb and control all religions. The regulation of religion was so important to the security of the state of Rome that the Roman Emperor himself had to be directly involved.

While Rome appeared to tolerate and encourage religious freedom, in reality, it exercised total control over the management of all religion to make sure it stayed aligned with Roman rule, and this included the Jews. Roman law also required the placement of statues of the Roman Caesar for worship in all religious temples throughout the entire Roman Empire. This created a big problem with the Jews, particularly the militant working-class Jews, who believed in a coming Messiah who was going to kick Romes ass, to use the slang language of today. No matter what the Roman Empire did to maintain control over Judea, the lower-class Jews refused to pay taxes to Rome or bow down to the Roman Emperor as their God. Worse, these Jews fervently believed that their God would send them a warrior Messiah who would help them defeat the Romans and overthrow Roman rule once and for all.

By the time Titus Flavius became Roman Emperor in 79 C.E., this Jewish faith in the arrival of a Warrior Messiah had been inspiring generations of lower working-class Jews to repeatedly rise up against Rome for well over a hundred years. In their last uprising against Roman rule in 66 C.E., the Jews managed to drive the Romans out of Judea which took the Romans another seven years to regain control. Rome could not afford any more Jewish insurrections like that ever happening ever again, and it was an imperative for Rome to stabilize Judea as a source of tax revenue. So Titus Flavius had to come up with a more cost-effective solution to prevent further Jewish insurrections once and for all, and to make the lower working-class Jews worship the Roman Caesar as their God.

The only firsthand accounts from 1st century Judea that survived the Roman occupation are the New Testament and the written works of Josephus Flavius. Josephus Flavius was an upper-class Jew who, after being captured by Titus and his father Vespasian Flavius, declared Vespasian as the real Lord of all mankind predicted by the Bible -which, back then, was just the Jewish Old Testament. Josephus was then adopted by the Flavian family and he moved into the Flavian palace to become the chief propagandist or official historian for the Flavian dynasty, which lasted from 69 to 96 C.E. In 79 C.E., Titus Flavius gave his official signature of approval to a written work by Josephus Flavius, called Wars of the Jews, which became the keystone of the foundation of Christianity. For almost 2,000 years, until the early 1900s, the Wars of the Jews document was revered by Christian scholars as the only historical verification of the New Testaments Gospels, which they proudly proclaimed was the historical proof that Jesus had really existed and was the son of God.

Christianitys earliest scholars indeed, proudly boasted that Jesus had accurately predicted the 70 A.D. fall of the Temple of Jerusalem, an actual historical event inflicted by the military campaign of Titus Flavius which Josephus Flavius documented in his Wars of the Jews (Good ole Titus Flavius, just doing Gods will, right?). This so-called ability of Jesus to accurately predict the future was declared a miracle by Christianitys earliest scholars, which they also promoted as proof that Jesus was the son of God. It wasnt until the early 1900s that Christian scholars suddenly dropped any mention of this deep Flavian connection with the origin of Christianity.

After the Flavian dynasty ended in 96 C.E., the succession of Roman rulers, all except for two, all adopted the Flavian name out of homage. Today, however, Christian scholars are apparently so embarrassed by this historical connection between Titus Flavius and the origin of Christianity that they now refuse to mention it. Why? Throughout the entire history of Christianity, Jews have lived under the constant threat of torture and execution to remain silent about what they know about Titus Flavius and the real origin of Christianity, and its about time we knew what that is.

To avoid the risk of more expensive battles against future Jewish rebellions against Rome, Titus had to come up with a completely different tactic to stabilize Judea as a source of tax income for Rome. Numerous Romans posing as Jews, as well as the numerous Jews on the payroll of Rome, were having no effect on subverting the rebellious working-class Jews. So, the only option left for Titus, as he saw it , was to convince the lower-class Jews their Messiah had already lived and died and was not the warrior Messiah theyd expected, but rather, a peaceful Messiah who wanted the Jews to stop fighting against Rome and turn the other cheek, and render to Caesar what is Caesars etc., in short, accept Roman rule as Gods will. As the most powerful person in the Roman Empire, and with unlimited access to the best Jewish minds from his inner circle, including his adopted Jewish brother Josephus Flavius, there was nothing that could stop Titus from accomplishing this.

It is widely accepted by scholars that the authors of the New Testaments Gospels intentionally made their new, peaceful Messiah appear to be the legitimate fulfillment of the Jewish Old Testament prophecies. This was done through the use of an ancient-Jewish writing technique called typology, as Joseph Atwill explains, by taking events from the lives of Old Testament prophets and using them as types for the events of Jesuss life (such as the back-story of baby Moses being re-used as the back-story for baby Jesus, for example), and then placing them in the same sequence and locations as they occurred in the Old Testament. This ancient Jewish typology is similar to archetypes or stereotypes used in literature today except, as Atwill is careful to explain, it is made up of parallel concepts, not parallel words, which makes it much harder for non-Jews to detect.

Atwill is the first researcher to go on public record with the discovery that the 70 C.E. fall of Jerusalem was not the only thing that Jesus accurately predicted about Titus Flavius. But the writers who created the typological parallels between Old Testament prophets and Jesus in the Gospels, also went one step further and created typological parallels between Jesus and Titus Flavius in Josephus Flaviuss Wars of the Jews, which only the Jews were able to detect. Every incident in the Gospels where Jesus specifically states something shall occur, as Atwill noticed, would literally occur in the military campaign of Titus Flavius in Wars of the Jews in the same order and location, except it would occur in the most horrific and unexpected manner. The fact that the parallels of Jesus and Titus were placed in the Gospels in the exact same sequence and locations as they occurred in Wars of the Jews, is precisely why Atwill is convinced it was no accident. To Atwill, it seemed as if the writers of the Gospels were trying to show off a more perfect, more complex form of Jewish typology. But what Joseph Atwill found most disturbing about these Jesus/Titus parallels was how the benign, harmless predictive words of Jesus turned into viciously cruel satire and a morbid dark-comedy, when interpreted literally in the gruesome events described by Josephus Flavius in Wars of the Jews.

While reading the Gospels alongside Wars of the Jews, Atwill noticed the predictive words of Jesus consistently matched up with literal descriptions of the gruesome horrors that Titus inflicted upon the Jews. For example, in the beginning of the ministry of Jesus and the beginning of the military campaign of Titus when Titus attacked a band of Jewish rebels at the Sea of Galilee and slaughtered them as they tried to swim away, their slaughter was depicted by Josephus in Wars of the Jews as Jews caught like fish. Atwill notes this event is clearly satirized by the Gospels when, at the beginning of his ministry, Jesus predicted fishers of men at the Sea of Galilee at the same location where Josephus Flavius reported Roman soldiers under the leadership of Titus Flavius had literally caught Jews like fish the cruel joke being that it came to pass literally, as Atwill explains, and not in the symbolic manner that Jesus seemed to have meant with the phrase.

Even the most seemingly insignificant and benign predictions of Jesus, always with the word shall in the Gospels, would all occur literally in Wars of the Jews but in the worst horrific interpretation imaginable, and clearly written by someone with a morbid sick sense of humor with the intention to ridicule the suffering of Jews and humiliate them as much as possible.

In another morbid example that Atwill points out, just after a character in the Gospels named Martha complains that her sister Mary was sitting with Jesus instead of helping her out with the food, Jesus says to her, you are anxious and troubled about many things; one thing is needful. Mary has chosen the good portion, which shall not be taken away from her. (Luke 10:3842) The only possible interpretation of this benign prediction about a good portion which shall not be taken away from her is that listening to the words of Jesus is more important than household chores like serving food? However, when read in the context with Wars of the Jews, the concept of a good portion which shall not be taken away from her literally does take place in a most horrendously gruesome manner possible, with another character named Mary who attempted a most unnatural thing as Josephus Flavius described it, during a Roman-inflicted famine on the Jews.

According to Josephus Flavius, n the midst of the famine brought on by a Roman siege of Jerusalem, a most gruesome cannibalistic incident occurred when a starving Jewish woman named Mary killed her infant son, roasted him and ate half of him and then saved the rest for the Roman soldiers who regularly raided her home for food. When the Roman soldiers showed up and threatened to cut her throat for the roasted remains theyd just smelled out in the street, Mary told them that she had saved a very fine portion of it for them and uncovered what was left of her son. According to Josephus Flavius, the scene was so disturbing to the Roman soldiers that they promptly left the rest of that meat to the mother, as Josephus put it. The obscenity of this incident is so extreme that it is barely recognizable as the same concept of a good portion which shall not be taken away from her that Jesus predicts in the Gospels. But all of the concepts consistently match up as literal descriptions in Wars of the Jews, and in the same sequence and locations, and are too exact and too complex to have occurred by chance, as Atwill emphatically points out.

There are plenty more examples which Atwill goes through in far more rigorous detail in his 2011 book, Caesars Messiah. But be warned, allegory was regarded by ancient Romans as a science, so some of it is quite heavy reading and too encyclopedic for people today (and Atwills book on this is 390 pages).

