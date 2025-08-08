Christian or not, it's time to ask

You say you wouldnt have been
On the side of the betrayal,
The tormentors, the crucifiers.
Doesn't an event like the crucifixion
Boil things down
So you see what you are made of?
When we see someone getting crucified
(or a lot of someones),
We tend to get nearsighted.
Who is on the cross today?
Who is going to be missing tomorrow
While the storm clouds gather
Like cataracts, as the blind once more lead the way.
Who is being betrayed?
Who is being tormented?
Who is being crucified?
Who is that, standing up?
Who is that walking beside, offering water?
Who is that carrying the cross for a while?
Who is that creeping away in the shadows
To be alone with their phone?