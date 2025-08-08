Christian or not, it's time to ask

You say you wouldnt have been

On the side of the betrayal,

The tormentors, the crucifiers.

Doesn't an event like the crucifixion

Boil things down

So you see what you are made of?

When we see someone getting crucified

(or a lot of someones),

We tend to get nearsighted.

Who is on the cross today?

Who is going to be missing tomorrow

While the storm clouds gather

Like cataracts, as the blind once more lead the way.

Who is being betrayed?

Who is being tormented?

Who is being crucified?

Who is that, standing up?

Who is that walking beside, offering water?

Who is that carrying the cross for a while?

Who is that creeping away in the shadows

To be alone with their phone?