Chomsky, the Sitcom (play)



cover Chomsky and Me

Chomsky, the Sitcom

By John Kendall Hawkins

Based on the memoir Chomsky and Me by Bev Boisseau Stohl

Pilot: "Disjointed"

#####



Noam Chomsky in the Spiderhole

SCENE 1: EXT. IRAQ SPIDER HOLE - MORNING

[Total Darkness. A light breaks through and we see several faces staring down into a hole.]

FACE 1

Is that him?

FACE 2

Yeah, that's him.

FACE 1 [suddenly angry]

Get him up out of there. We need to talk, traitor.

[Hands reach down toward the camera. Down the hole we see the visage of an old man. At first it looks like Saddam Hussein, and then we see it is Noam Chomsky. He is bewildered. They pull him up. He is surrounded by Occupy Wall St. types, some of who wear t-shirts of Che and Nietzsche, etc]

FACE 2

You thought you could hide from us down in a spider hole?

FACE 1

You could run, but you could not hide.

FACE 3 [female]

You broke my heart, Noam. How could you not weigh in?

FACE 2

Two Towers falling in freefall time and you don't see the explosive charges and the pancaking and the people dying?

FACE 3

Broke my heart.

NOAM

Where am I? Hell?

FACE 2

Reality.

NOAM

All I said was that I was not an engineer. I have no explanation for why the buildings fell.

FACE 1 [sarcastically, mimicky]

I don't have an explanation. Gaga.

FACE 2

This ain't your lucky day, Noam.

NOAM

Yes, that seems to be true.

FACE 2

Take him. He'll see what we do to traitors.

[They drag and pull him toward the Wall St. bull. One Face is painting the bull's testicles blue. They place Noam under the bull and hold him down while they begin to cut the legs out from the bull so that it falls on Noam.]

FACE 1

Noam, you're going to know what freefall feels like.

[The sound of electric saws. A blinding dazzle of sparks. Close up of Noam who looks terrified. The bull falls in slo mo. Noam wakes up from his dream.]



Wall Street Bull with Blue Balls

SCENE 2: EXT. MIT STATA BUILDING - MORNING [A jaunty instrumental version of "Look What They've Done To My Song, Ma" can be heard as Noam stands looking up at the Frank Gehry monstrosity, known as the Stata Building at MIT. ] NOAM (humming) Ils ont change' ma chanson, ma Ils ont change' ma chanson (whistles) LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 (wearing an MIT sweatshirt) Morning, Professor Chomsky. How's it hangin'? NOAM Meekly by the participles, young man. LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 That's a good one. (stops, looks at what Chomsky looking at) That's some structure, eh? The guy was a genius.

Stata Building at MIT

NOAM (eyes LTP1 up and down) He was something alright. GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 To me, it represents the quintessence of the postmodern rejection of -- NOAM -- Sanity? GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 Um, I was gonna say, canonization of privilege. NOAM I'd like to take a cannon to it. LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 Oh, professor. Who's testy this morning? C'mon, sir, Gehry's work is like a fierce fist in the face of false authority. NOAM Well. You can look at it that way. Me, I look at it and think of that famous quote by the syphilis-crazed Nietzsche in Turin. He would go up to people, slap them on the back, and say in Italian, "Siamo contenti? Son dio ho fatto questa caricatura." GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 What does that mean? NOAM Well. Roughly: Are we content? I am the God who has made this caricature. LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 That's funny, professor. Isn't Turin where he supposed;y beat a dead horse, or something? NOAM Or something. GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 Didn't his sister, Elizabeth, take over his work and put out The Will to Power? NOAM Something like that. LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 Well, what brings you here? NOAM Well. I work here. Say, where is the front door? Or was Gehry too busy giving the middle finger to install one? LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 You're funny, sir. No, it's right up there, between the -- underneath the -- those eave-like things -- I think" NOAM (walking away from the pair and toward the building) Thank you. LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 Bye professor. GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 Nice to meet you, sir. [We hear the sound of a whinny. Noam is whistling again. Jaunty music is heard again, NOAM Ils ont change' ma chanson Maaaaaa CUT TO:

INT. STATA BUILDING LOBBY - MINUTES LATER The lobby is a mishmash of hallways and possibilities. At least it is to Noam. He stares and looks around, like Larry David, at the what-have-we-here, rather befuddled. For a moment, he has a flash of Picasso's Guernica and hears horses screaming and airplanes divebombing and the sounds of pointless war. He fumbles for his cellphone and calls Bev, his office manager. NOAM (on phone) Uh. How do I get to my office? What elevator? By the artificial what? Well. Who engineered this? It's a nightmare. Well, but. But. Can you please come down and bring me to my office. I'll be most grateful. Okay. I'll be right here in the lobby. No, I won't wander. (puts phone away, paces, whistles quietly) BEV (emerging from the elevator, not where Noam thought it was) Hi Noam. NOAM Hi Bev. BEV You're lost on the first day? NOAM Well. It looks that way. BEV No problem. NOAM You like this building? BEV Sure. It's a hell of a lot swankier than that old leaning rat trap they had you in all those years. NOAM Well. This one does more than lean, don't you think? What'll they put me in next, if I last that long, the Leaning Tower of Pisa? BEV Don't be silly. It's not that bad. If I can figure it out. NOAM But you're a Catholic. BEV (startled) What is that supposed to mean? NOAM Well. You people are used to the baroque and to the unnecessarily complicated. BEV Huh? NOAM Well. He wasn't the Messiah. Live with it. Grow up. Give him a fish and some bread and send him on his way. Maybe a boot in the toosh to speed him up. BEV (starts speaking backwards, a gift she has, handy for when she wants to curse) Right, Jesus was a fraud, but you couldn't weigh in on nine--eleven? NOAM (the world class linguist understands her immediately) That's a cheap shot don't you think? BEV What about synagogues? Aren't they full of the deep and complicated? NOAM Full of something. But they're not baroque. BEV (speaking backwards, forgetting he understands) Broke? Huh! How could you be broke with all those rich doctors and lawyers donating sizeable checks and leaving imported flasks of Domaine Leroy Romanee-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France. (looks at him) Shall we? NOAM Ils ont change' ma chanson [We hear the bouncy jingle again as they board an elevator together and the door closes.] SCENE 4: INT. NOAM'S OFFICE - MINUTES LATER The office is a postmodern fuckup. Noam sees Dr. Seuss at work. His beloved books are on provocative shelves that seem to indicate that the texts could freefall at any moment. Bev enters and then the reluctant figure of Noam Chomsky. He creeps in, looking around almost suspiciously. An applause soundtrack pipes up, sweet whistles, yeahs and ahs, a hero's homecoming. Flash of young faces screaming and crying and carrying on at an early Beatles concert. For a brief second, we hear the sound of "I Wanna Hold Your Hand." BEV This is home and that's your desk. NOAM (faux sighing) Same desk. I was halfway-afraid that Gehry would have reconfigured it and I'd be playing under it with toy linguists, speaking in tongues. BEV That would be amusing, given that you are the world's classiest linguist. But no, we managed to bring all your work and all your goodies, without incident. (Noam looks around at the sea of gnomes sent to him as gifts over the years that he has to wade through like Moses and the Red Sea to reach his desk. He kicks one, like it was his least favorite cat.) Would you like a cup of coffee? (He stands there in a fog. She leads him gently to his desk and he sits, like Larry David.) NOAM (sitting) Maaaa. BEV I'll be right back with your cappuccino. NOAM Latte. Full milk. No frills. BEV You got it. (she murmurs something backwards) Chomsky looks around his office and is unhappy. A book drops off the shelf, like a jumper on nine-eleven, and Noam looks to see what it was, as if it were a sign. It is Bradford Howland's MIT Building 20: Short Stories. NOAM a**hole. CUT TO: INT. - MIT BUILDING 20 - AFTERNOON Noam has a flashback to his former office digs. He is sitting at the same desk. His office is piled high with books. We can see multiple copies of Manufactured Consent, which he gives a signed copy to each person he interviews with. The venetian blinds are broken. His swivel chair squeaks. He imagines himself happy. ABBIE Noam, it was really our thoughts that were on trial in Chicago. A lot of people don't realize that. NOAM Well. That's true. ABBIE And later, after we threatened to lift the Pentagon -- your old haunt -- we gave the girls squirt guns full of a hippie mixture of afrodisiac and LSD. NOAM You're not smoking some now are you? ABBIE Funny. And they shot some soldiers with it. NOAM And? ABBIE And then they made the musical Hair. NOAM Hair? ABBIE Yeah. And then the military co-opted the hippie mixture and came up with what they called the Gay Bomb. NOAM That was your work? ABBIE Well, the intended loving was our idea, not so much the bomb. But you gotta guard your legacy, Noam. Even after the Pentagon I had to pull a caper at Wall Street and throw money down on the stockbrokers to see them drop everything for a few dollars more. NOAM Well. ABBIE I mean, I don't want to be remembered as a one-trick pony, do I? (We see a flash of a horse being whipped in Turin and a weeping Nietzsche.) NOAM Well. You're not that. Say, I gotta run Abbie. (Abbie looks around.) Here, have a signed copy of my book. ABBIE Wow. What a coincidence. I brought you a signed copy of my new paperback. Steal This Book. NOAM That's the name of it? Nice. A moral dilemma right in the title. Do I buy this book or do I steal it. You're something, Abbie. ABBIE Before I go I gotta pass on an anecdote I heard about Abraham Maslow over at Brandeis. I bumped into Timothy Leary in Harvard Square, NOAM What was he doing there? ABBIE I dunno. But like me, he was having a meal at One Potato Two Potato. You should try the potato skins there. To die for. NOAM I'll keep that in mind next time I'm slumming it in Harvard Square. ABBIE Funny. Anyway, Leary said something like: The paradox of Maslow's life was, as everybody knows, that Abe himself was a deeply depressed person. Abe told me once he never had a peak experience. NOAM (Hands Abbie Manufactured Consent. Leads him out.) FADE TO COMMERCIAL SCENE 5: INT. - RESTAURANT - LUNCH