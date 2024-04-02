 
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/2/24

Chomsky, the Sitcom (play)

cover Chomsky and Me
cover Chomsky and Me
(Image by Bev Stohl)   Details   DMCA

Chomsky, the Sitcom

By John Kendall Hawkins

Based on the memoir Chomsky and Me by Bev Boisseau Stohl

Pilot: "Disjointed"

#####

Noam Chomsky in the Spiderhole
Noam Chomsky in the Spiderhole
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

SCENE 1: EXT. IRAQ SPIDER HOLE - MORNING

[Total Darkness. A light breaks through and we see several faces staring down into a hole.]

FACE 1

Is that him?

FACE 2

Yeah, that's him.

FACE 1 [suddenly angry]

Get him up out of there. We need to talk, traitor.

[Hands reach down toward the camera. Down the hole we see the visage of an old man. At first it looks like Saddam Hussein, and then we see it is Noam Chomsky. He is bewildered. They pull him up. He is surrounded by Occupy Wall St. types, some of who wear t-shirts of Che and Nietzsche, etc]

FACE 2

You thought you could hide from us down in a spider hole?

FACE 1

You could run, but you could not hide.

FACE 3 [female]

You broke my heart, Noam. How could you not weigh in?

FACE 2

Two Towers falling in freefall time and you don't see the explosive charges and the pancaking and the people dying?

FACE 3

Broke my heart.

NOAM

Where am I? Hell?

FACE 2

Reality.

NOAM

All I said was that I was not an engineer. I have no explanation for why the buildings fell.

FACE 1 [sarcastically, mimicky]

I don't have an explanation. Gaga.

FACE 2

This ain't your lucky day, Noam.

NOAM

Yes, that seems to be true.

FACE 2

Take him. He'll see what we do to traitors.

[They drag and pull him toward the Wall St. bull. One Face is painting the bull's testicles blue. They place Noam under the bull and hold him down while they begin to cut the legs out from the bull so that it falls on Noam.]

FACE 1

Noam, you're going to know what freefall feels like.

[The sound of electric saws. A blinding dazzle of sparks. Close up of Noam who looks terrified. The bull falls in slo mo. Noam wakes up from his dream.]

Wall Street Bull with Blue Balls
Wall Street Bull with Blue Balls
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

SCENE 2: EXT. MIT STATA BUILDING - MORNING

[A jaunty instrumental version of "Look What They've Done To My Song, Ma" can be heard as Noam stands looking up at the Frank Gehry monstrosity, known as the Stata Building at MIT. ]

NOAM

(humming) Ils ont change' ma chanson, ma

Ils ont change' ma chanson

(whistles)

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1 (wearing an MIT sweatshirt)

Morning, Professor Chomsky. How's it hangin'?

NOAM

Meekly by the participles, young man.

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

That's a good one. (stops, looks at what Chomsky looking at) That's some structure, eh? The guy was a genius.

Stata Building at MIT
Stata Building at MIT
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

NOAM (eyes LTP1 up and down)

He was something alright.

GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

To me, it represents the quintessence of the postmodern rejection of --

NOAM

-- Sanity?

GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

Um, I was gonna say, canonization of privilege.

NOAM

I'd like to take a cannon to it.

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

Oh, professor. Who's testy this morning? C'mon, sir, Gehry's work is like a fierce fist in the face of false authority.

NOAM

Well. You can look at it that way. Me, I look at it and think of that famous quote by the syphilis-crazed Nietzsche in Turin. He would go up to people, slap them on the back, and say in Italian, "Siamo contenti? Son dio ho fatto questa caricatura."

GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

What does that mean?

NOAM

Well. Roughly: Are we content? I am the God who has made this caricature.

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

That's funny, professor. Isn't Turin where he supposed;y beat a dead horse, or something?

NOAM

Or something.

GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

Didn't his sister, Elizabeth, take over his work and put out The Will to Power?

NOAM

Something like that.

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

Well, what brings you here?

NOAM

Well. I work here. Say, where is the front door? Or was Gehry too busy giving the middle finger to install one?

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

You're funny, sir. No, it's right up there, between the -- underneath the -- those eave-like things -- I think"

NOAM (walking away from the pair and toward the building)

Thank you.

LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

Bye professor.

GIRLFRIEND OF LATE TEEN PASSERBY 1

Nice to meet you, sir.

[We hear the sound of a whinny. Noam is whistling again. Jaunty music is heard again,

NOAM

Ils ont change' ma chanson

Maaaaaa

CUT TO:

INT. STATA BUILDING LOBBY - MINUTES LATER

The lobby is a mishmash of hallways and possibilities. At least it is to Noam. He stares and looks around, like Larry David, at the what-have-we-here, rather befuddled. For a moment, he has a flash of Picasso's Guernica and hears horses screaming and airplanes divebombing and the sounds of pointless war. He fumbles for his cellphone and calls Bev, his office manager.

NOAM (on phone)

Uh. How do I get to my office? What elevator? By the artificial what? Well. Who engineered this? It's a nightmare. Well, but. But. Can you please come down and bring me to my office. I'll be most grateful. Okay. I'll be right here in the lobby. No, I won't wander. (puts phone away, paces, whistles quietly)

BEV (emerging from the elevator, not where Noam thought it was)

Hi Noam.

NOAM

Hi Bev.

BEV

You're lost on the first day?

NOAM

Well. It looks that way.

BEV

No problem.

NOAM

You like this building?

BEV

Sure. It's a hell of a lot swankier than that old leaning rat trap they had you in all those years.

NOAM

Well. This one does more than lean, don't you think? What'll they put me in next, if I last that long, the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

BEV

Don't be silly. It's not that bad. If I can figure it out.

NOAM

But you're a Catholic.

BEV (startled)

What is that supposed to mean?

NOAM

Well. You people are used to the baroque and to the unnecessarily complicated.

BEV

Huh?

NOAM

Well. He wasn't the Messiah. Live with it. Grow up. Give him a fish and some bread and send him on his way. Maybe a boot in the toosh to speed him up.

BEV (starts speaking backwards, a gift she has, handy for when she wants to curse)

Right, Jesus was a fraud, but you couldn't weigh in on nine--eleven?

NOAM (the world class linguist understands her immediately)

That's a cheap shot don't you think?

BEV

What about synagogues? Aren't they full of the deep and complicated?

NOAM

Full of something. But they're not baroque.

BEV (speaking backwards, forgetting he understands)

Broke? Huh! How could you be broke with all those rich doctors and lawyers donating sizeable checks and leaving imported flasks of Domaine Leroy Romanee-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits, France.

(looks at him)

Shall we?

NOAM

Ils ont change' ma chanson

[We hear the bouncy jingle again as they board an elevator together and the door closes.]

SCENE 4: INT. NOAM'S OFFICE - MINUTES LATER

The office is a postmodern fuckup. Noam sees Dr. Seuss at work. His beloved books are on provocative shelves that seem to indicate that the texts could freefall at any moment.

Bev enters and then the reluctant figure of Noam Chomsky. He creeps in, looking around almost suspiciously. An applause soundtrack pipes up, sweet whistles, yeahs and ahs, a hero's homecoming. Flash of young faces screaming and crying and carrying on at an early Beatles concert. For a brief second, we hear the sound of "I Wanna Hold Your Hand."

BEV

This is home and that's your desk.

NOAM (faux sighing)

Same desk. I was halfway-afraid that Gehry would have reconfigured it and I'd be playing under it with toy linguists, speaking in tongues.

BEV

That would be amusing, given that you are the world's classiest linguist. But no, we managed to bring all your work and all your goodies, without incident. (Noam looks around at the sea of gnomes sent to him as gifts over the years that he has to wade through like Moses and the Red Sea to reach his desk. He kicks one, like it was his least favorite cat.) Would you like a cup of coffee? (He stands there in a fog. She leads him gently to his desk and he sits, like Larry David.)

NOAM (sitting)

Maaaa.

BEV

I'll be right back with your cappuccino.

NOAM

Latte. Full milk. No frills.

BEV

You got it. (she murmurs something backwards)

Chomsky looks around his office and is unhappy. A book drops off the shelf, like a jumper on nine-eleven, and Noam looks to see what it was, as if it were a sign. It is Bradford Howland's MIT Building 20: Short Stories.

NOAM

a**hole.

CUT TO:

INT. - MIT BUILDING 20 - AFTERNOON

Noam has a flashback to his former office digs. He is sitting at the same desk. His office is piled high with books. We can see multiple copies of Manufactured Consent, which he gives a signed copy to each person he interviews with. The venetian blinds are broken. His swivel chair squeaks. He imagines himself happy.

ABBIE

Noam, it was really our thoughts that were on trial in Chicago. A lot of people don't realize that.

NOAM

Well. That's true.

ABBIE

And later, after we threatened to lift the Pentagon -- your old haunt -- we gave the girls squirt guns full of a hippie mixture of afrodisiac and LSD.

NOAM

You're not smoking some now are you?

ABBIE

Funny. And they shot some soldiers with it.

NOAM

And?

ABBIE

And then they made the musical Hair.

NOAM

Hair?

ABBIE

Yeah. And then the military co-opted the hippie mixture and came up with what they called the Gay Bomb.

NOAM

That was your work?

ABBIE

Well, the intended loving was our idea, not so much the bomb. But you gotta guard your legacy, Noam. Even after the Pentagon I had to pull a caper at Wall Street and throw money down on the stockbrokers to see them drop everything for a few dollars more.

NOAM

Well.

ABBIE

I mean, I don't want to be remembered as a one-trick pony, do I?

(We see a flash of a horse being whipped in Turin and a weeping Nietzsche.)

NOAM

Well. You're not that. Say, I gotta run Abbie. (Abbie looks around.) Here, have a signed copy of my book.

ABBIE

Wow. What a coincidence. I brought you a signed copy of my new paperback. Steal This Book.

NOAM

That's the name of it? Nice. A moral dilemma right in the title. Do I buy this book or do I steal it. You're something, Abbie.

ABBIE

Before I go I gotta pass on an anecdote I heard about Abraham Maslow over at Brandeis. I bumped into Timothy Leary in Harvard Square,

NOAM

What was he doing there?

ABBIE

I dunno. But like me, he was having a meal at One Potato Two Potato. You should try the potato skins there. To die for.

NOAM

I'll keep that in mind next time I'm slumming it in Harvard Square.

ABBIE

Funny. Anyway, Leary said something like: The paradox of Maslow's life was, as everybody knows, that Abe himself was a deeply depressed person. Abe told me once he never had a peak experience.

NOAM

(Hands Abbie Manufactured Consent. Leads him out.)

FADE TO COMMERCIAL

SCENE 5: INT. - RESTAURANT - LUNCH

Bev and Laura, her partner, meet at a middle eastern restaurant in Central Square. They share falafels and hummus and Lebanese bread and salads. They sit at a window table looking out at the busy Mass. Ave. traffic.

BEV

I wish you could talk to Noam. He's so skittish since we moved to the new building.

LAURA

Doesn't like change?

BEV

It's more than that. He blank-stares a lot. He looks like - I don't know -- Diogenes or Socrates. Or something. At the end of his tether.

LAURA

Two thinkers looking for an honest man.

BEV

Some journey. (They laugh.) And you can tell he misses Building 20.

LAURA

That old atomic shithole?

BEV

Yeah. I mean, I keep picking up a book from the floor. MIT Building 20: Short Stories. He must be thumbing through it regularly or something.

LAURA

Is that a famous book? Is there something in it he needs to read?

BEV

No, although there is one story about some mystery guy nobody knew who seemed to live there.

LAURA

And Noam knew him? Was it his estranged brother or something? You know, like Sherlock and Mycroft. His Secret Sharer? Was he from the CIA?

BEV

Funny. No, it's not that and it's not exactly nostalgia. He'd probably have liked to have seen the place burn down. But the Gehry building is to him like suddenly having to befriend Bill the Cat. (There is a flash of Bill the Cat.) Anyway, it makes me tense for some reason. I keep having to go down to the lobby and lead him up to his office. He's like someone who doesn't want to make the move from analog to digital (We hear an old modem hissing and jangling.) I get tense and start speaking backwards.

LAURA

Oh.

BEV

Yeah.

LAURA

Oh. Well, let's talk about that. I've been meaning to get at that trauma with you.

BEV

Here?

The waiter brings their potato jackets and fillings. Festive as potatoes can be.

LAURA

Did someone hurt you?

BEV

Do you mean like, someone giving me a backhander that knocked my lingo for a loop?

LAURA

Well, that's one way of putting it.

BEV

No. I was watching a Marx Brothers movie and the next day I felt all scrambled up inside and when I looked into the mirror and started speaking as if I were doing my stand-up comedy routine, I found that I was talking backwards.

LAURA

Sounds a bit like Alice and Wonderland.

BEV

(backwards) Suppose tis. And now when I get tazzled or upset I find myself breaking out in backwards. I swore at Noam when he insulted the Catholics -- backwards.

LAURA

That's something. Maybe I can hypnotize you and you'll drop it.

BEV

(speaking normal again)

We can try it.

Laura begins speaking in a long slow monotonous drawl until Bev begins to fall asleep at her potato.

The waiter comes along and sees Bev and inquires if all is alright.

LAURA

Beverly. You are drifting, drifting too far from shore. You want to cry for help but have only your backwards voice that nobody will understand. You must use the voice that communicates. Communicate. Communicate at the sound of the spoon on the glass and forget this conversation ever took place.

BEV

(now speaking in tongues, aramaic or some twaddle) Ooh, look at that potato. I love this place. Ambience. You can let your hair down and relax. No fancy shmancy here. Oh, and are you going to eat that cucumber slice?

LAURA

sh*t.

FADE AND CUT TO:

Ali G meets ith Noam Chomsky
Ali G meets ith Noam Chomsky
(Image by Bev Stohl)   Details   DMCA

SCENE 7: INT. - NOAM'S NEW OFFICE - AFTERNOON

Noam is giving short interviews to all kinds of people. Bev is in charge of procuring and scheduling the interviews.

BEV

Noam, your interview is here.

NOAM

Send him in.

In walks a crazy-looking guy with a gold jacket and what appear to be diving goggles for glasses.

BEV

This is Ali G. He's from a news agency in the UK.

NOAM (They shake hands)

Have a seat.

Ali G. takes out a tape recorder and aims the microphone at Chomsky. The following is an excerpt from the actual interview.

ALI G

Booyakasha. Check this out for size with none other than my main man, Professor Noam Chomsky, and him is gonna explain about language. Why is studying language important?

NOAM

Language is the core property that basically defines human beings.

ALI G

So when animals chat to each other, does them talk in language?

NOAM

Well, that's more or less a matter of definition. I mean, every organism has some means of communication, including insects.

ALI G

How many words does you know?

NOAM

Well, normally humans by maturity have tens of thousands of words.

ALI G

Me know loads of words. Parachute, photographs.

NOAM

You count them up, it'll be in the tens of thousands.

ALI G

How would you like it if I called you bilingual?

NOAM

I'd love it if I were bilingual. I'd love it if I were multilingual. If I had many different languages, I'd be a richer person.

ALI G

My nan's boyfriend Derek him was tell me nan that he is cunny lingual. How many languages does that mean?

Noam slides a signed book over to Ali G, fade.

CUT TO:

SCENE 8: INT. - NOAM'S NEW OFFICE - LATER THAT AFTERNOON

NOAM

I'm thinking of relocating to Arizona.

BEV

For chrissakes, you just got here.

NOAM

I hate the place. (A book falls off the shelf, they both look.)

BEV

Now, Noam. It'll grow on you.

NOAM

Did cubism ever grow on you? (She considers.) I can't help but think that had I only thrown those dogmatists a tasty bone of contention and owned that nine-eleven was an inside job I wouldn't have had to leave Building 20. This is punishment. They're pushing me out.

BEV

But it's the left who got angry at you. The right moved you. I'm sure that they thought they were doing you a favor. Honoring you with a chance to be part of the new architecture. Soon there'll be Gehring cities.

NOAM

Whole sections of teeth missing from highrises. Fight Club. Except this time it's the buildings that are angry. (We get a flash of the closing scene of Fight Club, buildings in freefall.)

BEV

I like it.

NOAM

How could a Catholic like this? Would you have slept with Martin Luther when he came knock knock knockin on your door?

BEV (looks at watch)

I'm outta here. (begins cursing in tongues)

f*cking retard, I hope you do go to Arizona and get caught up with leftover Goldwater people. Jeez, what a cry baby.

NOAM

f*ck Gehry.

#####

cover Chomsky and Me
cover Chomsky and Me
(Image by OR Books)   Details   DMCA
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend