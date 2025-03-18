 
Login/Register Login | Register
371 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

China hosts a meeting concerning Iran nuclear deal

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Diplomats from China, Russia and Iran met in Beijing today demonstrating support for Iran. Today's meeting involved China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Following the talks, Ma stressed China's support for "political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on mutual respect."

He added that the relevant parties should address the root causes while abandoning sanctions, pressure, or threat of force.

China-Russia-Iran ties

Both China and Russia enjoy close relations with Iran following various energy resource deals, and all three countries are fellow members of the BRICS alliance.

A point statement by China's Ma called for termination of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

The Trump letter

Last week, US President Donald Trump sent a threatening letter to Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing nuclear talks.

In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast, Trump said "there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal".

Trump wrote a book, "The Art of the Deal", but seemingly has not recognized that deals on the international political stage should begin with negotiations while demonstrating mutual respect between all parties.

Trump has said his goal is to end US involvement in foreign wars. Trump recognizes Israel as the most important ally in the Middle East, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been insistent that Iran should be attacked militarily. Even during the fiercest fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, and the Israeli attack on Hezbollah, Netanyahu was hinting at a major attack on Iran.

Netanyahu knows he could not carry out such an attack without direct US involvement. Trump is aware of Netanyahu's plans but wants to avoid any new US-Israeli military projects. Trump wants to make a new deal with Iran to ease tensions in the Middle East but is using scare tactics to get the negotiations started.

Trump has a working relationship with Russian President Putin, and both are involved in seeking an end to the Ukraine war. China and Russia also have close ties, so it seems natural to exploit those relationships while seeking to achieve a deal between the US and Iran.

China's past success

On March 10, 2023, China brokered a normalization agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The deal called for the reestablishment of normal relations between the two countries following seven years of severed ties.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): China; Iran; Iran Air Flight 655; Iran Election; Iran Embargo; Iran Green Movement; Iran Nuclear Talks; Iran Russia Alliance; Iran Russia And China; Iran Show Trials; (more...) Iran Treaty; Iranian; Nuclear Energy- Weapons, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend