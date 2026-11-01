By Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan

Exclusive to Op-Ed News

When Democrats across the country met in Chicago and former Vice President Kamala Harris won the nomination in Chicago as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election at the Democratic National Convention, President Donald Trump had a stranglehold over the Republican Party. Many in Chicago and delegates from all over asked the question, “When will Trump fatigue finally set in?”

Now, with a war of choice in Iran, plus tariffs and wealthy tax breaks creating a deep inflationary spiral, the answer is clear. Trump fatigue is here as the nation inches toward the midterm elections on November 3rd just days from now.

Frustration with Trump is evident in the polls. In Illinois, polling by Civiqs saw approval of Trump drop from 40% in March to 29% in October–an 11 percentage point decrease. Consequently, Disapproval shot up 6 percentage points from 60% in March to 66% in October.

A similar trend also emerges at the national level. NBC News’s most recent poll, updated October 11th, puts the president at a 38% overall approval rating, with 60% disapproving. Similarly, Pew Research found Trump’s approval at 32%, with 68% disapproval. These numbers indicate a massive decline from the approval numbers Trump had when he began his second term in office, with 47% approval and 48% disapproval according to Gallup.

Even among supporters of the President, their faith is starting to waver. Pew Research has found that only 67% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 approve of his performance. This is compared with 75% in July, 83% at the beginning of the year, and 95% early in his second term. While Trump, at a rally on October 10th, remarked on the diehard loyalty of his supporters, saying , “I could say the stupidest things, and you’d clap,” that attitude is not reflected in the numbers. Even Trump’s tight grip on his voter base has chipped away.

The war in Iran that Trump started is deeply unpopular with the American public, with a YouGov poll conducted from October 10th to 12th finding only 29% approval for the conflict. The resulting inflationary spiral and increasing costs are driving a wedge between Trump and farmers, who typically lean red. As Governor JB Pritzker said in an October 16th campaign visit in Shirley, Illinois, “It's nearly impossible to make a profit now because of the high price of diesel, because of the war in Iran, and because of the trade wars that are causing the farmers not to be able to sell their goods abroad”

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