 
Login/Register Login | Register
57 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/1/24

Charlottesville Passes Ceasefire Resolution

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (139 fans)

On Monday evening, the City Council of Charlottesville passed a ceasefire in Gaza resolution by a vote of 3 to 1 with 1 abstention, after having voted it down two weeks prior by a vote of 2 to 3. The difference was Council Member Brian Pinkston, to his credit, having the decency to change his mind. Unchanged was the public pressure, as people were committed to fill every council meeting until they got it right. The people who spoke during the public comments at both meetings were brilliant and wonderful. Here are highlights selected from the first meeting. The full video from the second meeting is here.

These were my comments at the pre-meeting rally outside City Hall on Monday:

Unlike other countries, some 40% of what the U.S. government calls foreign aid is actually money -- your tax dollars -- that foreign governments have to turn around and give to U.S.-based weapons dealers for instruments of mass murder. This helps explain why the destinations of so-called aid from the U.S. don't match up with the places most in need, and why the top recipient of so-called aid is the non-poor nation called Israel. The vast majority of Israel's weapons imports come from the U.S. Many of them Israel pays for, but the U.S. helps out there too in a special way. It allows those shipments even when they violate numerous laws, such as the Arms Exports Control Act, the Foreign Assistance Act, the U.S. War Crimes Act, the Genocide Convention Implementation Act, etc., and even when both the International Court of Justice and the United Nations Security Council have ordered Israel to cease what it is doing with the weapons. The U.S. government has been arming Israel just about since Israel was created by murdering local residents and driving some 750,000 people out of their homes, demolishing over 400 villages. Since the first Nakba, the U.S. has given Israel vastly more so-called aid than it has given any other country, over $270 billion worth. Since last October, the U.S. government has secretly approved over 100 weapons deals selling and shipping to Israel munitions, bombs of all sizes, guns, and airplanes. Last week, the Biden administration approved 25 F35 fighter jets worth $2.5 billion and billions of dollars in bombs, including 1,800 bombs each weighing 2,000 pounds and each capable of leveling a city block and leaving a 40-foot crater. While the U.S. government is rushing over these weapons, and allowing Israel to block actual aid into Gaza by ground, and defunding the UN's agency for actual aid while people die of starvation, the U.S. is making a show of proposing to construct a port and of dropping tiny amounts of food from the sky -- some of which packages have killed on impact, others of which have landed in the sea where desperate people have drowned trying to retrieve them. Perhaps that's better than Israel allowing in trucks of food and then shooting people who line up to receive it -- we've seen that too. But only for a second or so, because the most important aid the U.S. government gives the Israeli government is propaganda aid. The U.S. government amplifies every lie, to the point that millions of people think up is down and in is out. People in the United States are not ungenerous or devious. People in the United States want their government to be good and kind, and believe it actually is. But there exists a responsibility to learn what is really happening, and when it is not in-line with how things should be, to change it. If I were constantly shooting guns at my neighbor's house, would you praise me for throwing some crackers through the window too? Or would you stop bringing me bullets?

These were my comments to City Council on Monday:

I want to thank this council for reconsidering a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Palestine. Rare is the government that will listen to people at all, much less listen to them more than once. I want to thank members of this council for taking care with their duties and seeking to protect this city from the sort of deadly Nazi rally we saw here several years ago. But I want to thank them even more for reconsidering whether silence in the face of genocide is really the best way to protect us -- and by us I mean all living things on Earth. If someday I am asked "What did you do during the Second Nakba, grandpa?" I'd like to be able to say that not only I but all of us did what we were capable of to end it, that we went even beyond what was perfectly comfortable, that we were willing to be called names and worse, but that we did not go silent. And that we did not ask anyone else to go silent, but invited them to friendly discussions and debates. But we cannot wait to speak against mass murder until every last person has understood what's happening, even people who own televisions. We cannot dismiss as a radical policy position simple compliance with the law, including the numerous laws that forbid sending weapons to nations engaged in committing crimes with those weapons. We cannot normalize ignoring the orders of the World Court and the United Nations. And yet, as we've made clear for weeks, we aren't even asking this council to support compliance with the law on arms shipments. We're asking it merely to endorse what many of those supporting the arms shipments themselves have long claimed to already endorse, namely a ceasefire. If I were constantly shooting guns at my neighbor's house, would you praise me for throwing some crackers through the window too? Or would you stop bringing me bullets? All we're asking -- all we're asking is that while you keep bringing me bullets you mention that it would be good if I were to knock it off. This isn't asking much. Thank you for reconsidering.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Ceasefire; Resolution 1441; Resolution 81; Resolution Of Disapproval, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend