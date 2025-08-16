Charles Taylor on Cosmic Connections, and Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 15, 2025: The present wide-ranging 18,282-word OEN article is the revised and expanded version of my earlier wide-ranging OEN article Walter J. Ong, Charles Taylor, and the Age of Romanticism (dated May 31, 2024; viewed 918 times as of August 12, 2025).

I was prompted to revise my earlier OEN article dated May 31, 2024, in the present wide-ranging OEN article by reading Patrick Barkhams article Human connection to nature has declined 60% in 200 years, study finds: Prof Miles Richardson says people risk extinction of experience in the natural world without new policies in the British newspaper The Guardian (dated August 9, 2025):

Click Here

In the present wide-ranging 18,282-word OEN article, I mention Ong by name 193 times for an average of once every 94.7 words.

Incidentally, in my wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal 28,800-word OEN article Fareed Zakaria and Ezra Klein on President Trumps Foreign Policy (dated March 24, 2025; viewed 1,936 times as of August 15, 2025), I mention the retired American faithful Christian pornstar Mandy Flores (born on March 19,1989) by name 250 times far more than I have ever mentioned any other person by name in my other 684 OEN articles for an average of once every 112 words:

Click Here

In it, I also articulated my criticisms of the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity in our Western cultural tradition for the first time.

Today, in light of the tragic anti-body heritage of Christianity, I commend Mandy Flores for her body-positivity and sex-positivity.

In any event, of my 685 OEN articles, my OEN article Fareed Zakaria and Ezra Klein on President Trumps Foreign Policy is my most sustained and most serious criticism of President Trumps foreign policy.

Now, in my OEN article Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development (dated September 17, 2024; viewed 1,375 times as of August 15, 2025), I first set for my criticisms of the Roman Catholic Churchs moral vision for individual personal development as involving the Impotent Lover shadow forms of the masculine and the feminine Lover archetypes of maturity in the human psyche according to Robert Moores theory of the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche, which are accompanied by the sixteen shadow forms of the archetypes of maturity in the human psyche:

Click Here

For me, publishing my sweeping criticism of the Roman Catholic Churchs moral vision of individual personal development based on my understanding of Robert Moores theory of the archetypes of maturity in the human psyche in my OEN article dated September 17, 2024, was a big deal in my life. You see, I come from a Roman Catholic background. For a number of years (1979-1987), I was in the Jesuit order. The last time that I went to confession was when I was in the Jesuit order. Obviously, my path in life changed significantly over the years since I left the Jesuits in early 1987 to the time when I published my criticisms of the Roman Catholic Churchs individual personal vision of moral development in my OEN article dated September 17, 2024.

As I have recounted elsewhere, I started watching the DVD version of the 1970s Wonder Woman television series on the big-screen television in the living room of my home in Duluth, Minnesota, in late August 1974, and I continued watching episodes into September 2024. So, my experience of watching Wonder Woman episodes in the fall of 2024 was part of my own personal background for writing and publishing my sweeping criticisms of the Roman Catholic Churchs individual personal moral vision of developments in my OEN article dated September 17, 2024.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).