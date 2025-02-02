Chaos theory

There is a man who is looking for something in the beach sand

Right up from him, higher up on the beach

Is a family with a giant inflatable swan

There are people in beach chairs to his right

He looks distraught, I ask did you lose something?

Yes, a set of keys, he says

I help him

Soon others help

One little boy is asking the man good questions

Then some adults help but they do not go down on their knees

All they do is ask more questions

That could theoretically make it easier for those of us

With our hands in the sand

The children's plastic rakes and shovels

Seem designed for the job

He reveals how the keys were lost

His wife, (who is waiting with a friend

In the parking lot across the street)

Has Alzheimers

She was sitting in a beach chair holding his tea shirt

The keys were in his shirt pocket

But when they were packing up to leave

The pocket was empty

That is the story

An hour later we are still looking

No keys

The tide is rising

His wife is still waiting

He has called his daughter in another state

She will send the spare

It will take a few days for the spare key to arrive

What will he do while he is waiting?

That is a question I never ask

He gives me his number

I say I will keep looking for a while longer

Within another half an hour he is gone

Something about this whole episode makes me very sad

When he shook my hand to thank me for helping

Both our hands were covered with sand

Like sandpaper

Sand that the tide moves around by the ton

It sucks away more than it replaces these days

Someday someone might find a rusty set of keys

Or not

It hardly matters

I guess that's the point

But it does matter

That is also the point

On the drive home

I think of four ways

That we might have increased the probability

Of his finding his keys

Too late

My future has been changed

Yours too