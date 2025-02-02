Chaos theory

There is a man who is looking for something in the beach sand
Right up from him, higher up on the beach
Is a family with a giant inflatable swan
There are people in beach chairs to his right
He looks distraught, I ask did you lose something?
Yes, a set of keys, he says
I help him
Soon others help
One little boy is asking the man good questions
Then some adults help but they do not go down on their knees
All they do is ask more questions
That could theoretically make it easier for those of us
With our hands in the sand
The children's plastic rakes and shovels
Seem designed for the job
He reveals how the keys were lost
His wife, (who is waiting with a friend
In the parking lot across the street)
Has Alzheimers
She was sitting in a beach chair holding his tea shirt
The keys were in his shirt pocket
But when they were packing up to leave
The pocket was empty
That is the story
An hour later we are still looking
No keys
The tide is rising
His wife is still waiting
He has called his daughter in another state
She will send the spare
It will take a few days for the spare key to arrive
What will he do while he is waiting?
That is a question I never ask
He gives me his number
I say I will keep looking for a while longer
Within another half an hour he is gone
Something about this whole episode makes me very sad
When he shook my hand to thank me for helping
Both our hands were covered with sand
Like sandpaper
Sand that the tide moves around by the ton
It sucks away more than it replaces these days
Someday someone might find a rusty set of keys
Or not
It hardly matters
I guess that's the point
But it does matter
That is also the point
On the drive home
I think of four ways
That we might have increased the probability
Of his finding his keys
Too late
My future has been changed
Yours too