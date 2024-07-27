Changing the Kamala storyline



Kamala Harris

By Bob Gaydos

Much as the politicians and those whose job it is to write about them think there is nothing else worth writing and reading about in the world, they're wrong. But they can dominate the news coverage through sheer persistence and repetition, as witness the recent non-stop "reporting" on how Joe Biden was slipping mentally as well as physically and was too old to serve another term as president and needed to step aside as a presidential candidate for someone -- anyone -- younger.

Donald Trump, nearly as old, clearly slipping and never close to Biden in terms of intellect and knowledge of how stuff actually works (never mind moral compass) pretty much got a pass through all this because the media had already decided what the storyline was.

Well, Biden flipped the story on them when they were napping on a Sunday afternoon. He apparently caught Republicans napping, too, because all they had been talking about for weeks and had highlighted at their crowning of Trump at their nominating convention was beating "Old Joe".

No mo. Joe's out, Kamala's in it to win it and much of the media is now busy trying to come up with a storyline on why the vice president just can't beat Trump.

Hotshot political writer talking to a colleague working at a desk close by: 'Harris? Really? I mean she's too... well, she's not... well, you know, she doesn't... and isn't she too... well, yes, as you say, Democrats are acting weird and rallying behind her. Like, all of them, even the lefties. Wow! How'd they do that? And they seem excited. And she's getting lots of positive social media reaction outside of the MAGA sites. And she's raising a ton of money already. A lot! Of course, she is smarter and much younger than Trump. Then there's the abortion issue that Trump bragged about... but Republicans are now trying to hide that. And there's the women's vote, the black vote, the black women's vote, the young people's vote. Heck, the Asian-American vote... You know, despite what our polls say, Trump might actually have a problem beating her because, well, you know how he talks about women and Harris won't put up with it. After all, she's a former prosecutor and he's a convicted felon and a sexual offender and she's sent a lot of them to prison. She also went after phony, for-profit colleges, like the one Trump ran. And, really, he did take all those documents. And he does lie constantly and isn't too bright and rambles a lot. Plus, she keeps talking about preserving democracy the way Biden did and a lot of people like that and Trump has called us "fake news" in the past. A lot. Remember? And now Republicans are whining that Biden tricked them? No fair! That he should be forced to run because he said he was? Are they kidding? How would that work? Or that he should now step down as president? But he never said he couldn't do the job and no one else did, just that he's too old for four more years. Which you could also say about Trump, right? You ever see him walking down a ramp? Scary. And Trump's been talking about sharks and electric boats and abandoning NATO and Ukraine and having the Justice Department go after his "enemies", which doesn't sound good. And that J.D. Vance he picked to run as his vice president? He once called Trump "America's Hitler"! Now he's acting like Trump's new Rudy Giuliani. He's changed his name three times. Forget George Santos. Is there a bigger phony around? Maybe we should recheck Vance's "hillbilly" story.

'I mean, Biden has done a good job and he's a proud man with a long record of service who has suffered a lot of personal loss in his life and it takes a lot of humility, especially because people think you're too old, to step aside, to pass the torch to "a younger generation", as he said. To finish the job. To preserve democracy, as he also said. After all, Harris can run on his record because it's their record, right? And it's a good one. Economy? Foreign policy? All good. He even worked out a bill -- bipartisan -- to address the Mexican border issue, but Republicans killed it because Trump told them to. He didn't want Biden to have it as a campaign issue. How cheesy, right? And Trump's got nothing real to offer but revenge. That and tax breaks for rich people. I mean, did Mexico ever build that wall? Did we ever see his ear? And he's already attacking Harris personally. Calling her crazy. Mispronouncing her name. Petty. So, whaddya think? At this point, it looks like Republicans are really stuck with Trump, right? I mean, he's got all his MAGAs, but that's not enough to get elected without cheating and the guy is really old and showing signs of slipping, isn't he? I mean, he never really was all there, anyway, right? And Old Joe really set Kamala up great, like overnight, didn't he? Slick. She's got a lot of positive energy going. Money rolling in. And she is the VP. Hmmm. Hey, thanks for listening.

'Hey, boss! I think I've got a new angle on a storyline for Kamala.'

