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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/18/26  

Change and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Peter Barus
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Knowledge is power

Variation, Selection, and the Evolution of Nature and Society (new and relevant blog article by Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh): One of the most powerful ideas in science is also one of the simplest: things change, and a changing and complex environment decides which changes survive. In biology that's the whole engine of evolution and we can draw lessons from that to the accelerating pace of social evolution and changing paradigms. Read more.

Article in French on (our) nature as resistance.

Palestine in pictures.

Charlie Kirk, Like John F. Kennedy opened his eyes. Both are killed.

On 9/11.

On Zionism.

Connecting the dots? See my article on such matters.

There's a brand new book out exposing the ADL as a hate organization, funded by some shady US companies and individuals. I just ordered this book, and heard it is very good, called The Anti Defamation League and the Radical State, by Gelman.

Remarkable film received 25 minutes standing ovation.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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