 
Login/Register Login | Register
288 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Censorship Encountered on Microsoft Comments Boards

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

William P. Homans
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

This is a post I made Monday morning February tenth. I was responding to this news:

Click Here

Donald Trump has ended the minting of the "wasteful" penny. The headline in the link-- click above-- speaks for itself. I wrote:

Are people going to be told that pennies are no longer legal tender, and if you have jars of pennies that you have been saving for years, you will be told that you cannot cash them in for the dollar per hundred pennies rate that America has had since 1793? And the other coins?

One of the ways I have always saved money is by simply filling piggy banks with the change I receive in transactions. I have at least $1000 in coins of all values, which I have kept against any dire emergencies. Are nickels, dimes and quarters also going to be declared worthless to those of us who save money in the traditional way-- setting our small change aside?

The rate the coin-turn-in machines like the one at my local bank remove when you use them is 15 percent. It looks to me like our government-- or the Trump-Musk administration-- and come to think of it, the billionaire cabal at the head of technological, computerized businesses, some of whom are Trump appointees-- the ones pushing this artificial intelligence, AI, a scourge upon humanity-- is pressuring Americans to operate in a cashless society.

When I clicked "submit" on the MSN-run comments section, it was rejected. The algorithm said that it was rejected because it did not comply with Community guidelines, and invited me to "Please try another one."

Now, I have memorized long ago the four Community guidelines, and they are not unreasonable at all. First, no profanity-- if one is not offended by cusswords, there are plenty of real-news sources like Raw Story at which to comment on stories.

Second, no explicit sex. That seems reasonable, people only looking for gratification can go elsewhere.

Third, No harassing, bullying or threatening persons. Heck, I remember comments boards on AOL around the turn of the century, and the degree of unmistakable threatening, racial hate (hey, some racists appreciated having a fake username so they could say whatever they wanted with no personal responsibility) on those old boards where there really was freedom, because the process of engineering social media for popular control was nearly as developed as it is today.

And fourth, no stealing or tempting to steal from or defraud persons. Computer fraud and scams have been a growth industry for many years. It is reasonable for Microsoft to include a service by which such possible scams can be reported. On one occasion a Microsoft agent engineered the end n unusual computer problem.

However, on another occasion just last year my computer was rendered unusable by a scammer impersonating Microsoft saying the Trojan and other viruses my computer contained were a threat, thus my machine was disabled. My computer-repair place, UBreakitWefixit, verified that the puter contained no viruses, told me that it was undoubtedly a scam, and made it work again, which it has done to this day. Personally, I have been wary enough of scams to have lost no money by one since the last time I contacted "technical support", in 2006.

The comment I made on this story does not remotely violate any of these stated guidelines that I have explained. But it was rejected by Microsoft. So, I removed the following:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Censorship In Public Discourse; Comment; Microsoft, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend