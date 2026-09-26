Celebrating My Long and Productive Life and My Work! (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 25, 2026: In the present OEN article, I discuss certain aspects of my life and work, including some of my OEN articles. I do this to celebrate my long and productive life and my work, including my OEN articles that I mention here.

Now, my father James Farrell (1916-2007) was born and raised in Ossining, New York.

My mother Theadotta Louise Lester Farrell (1918-1983) was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.

I was born on March 17, 1944, in a hospital on the banks of the Hudson River in Ossining, New York. At the time of my birth, my father was in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Dover, England, as part of the troop buildup there for the D-Day invasion of Normandy, England. When my father returned from the war, he entered my life in Ossining. I was about eighteen months old.

My sister Margaret was born on May 14, 1947, in Ossining. Subsequently, my parents moved our small family to Kansas City, Kansas.

My sister Kathleen was born on May 20, 1953 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Not only did our family of five live in my mother's hometown of Kansas City, Kansas, we lived in the same Roman Catholic parish in which my mother had grown up and in which my maternal grandparents live.

As a young boy in grade school, I served as an altar in St. Peter's Cathedral Church.

Now, when I was sixteen years old, my father had a heart attack and was hospitalized. He was out of work for weeks as he recuperated at home. At that time, my father had two jobs. One of his jobs was working as a delivery man five days a week for the Kansas City News Company in Kansas City, Missouri. His second job was work on Saturdays from our family car to service customers who were too small for the Kansas City News Company to bother with. My father referred to his customers of his Saturday job as his comics customers, because received comic books and only a small selection of monthly magazines.

In any event, when my father had a heart attack, I took over the Saturday job. Each week, my mother would drive our family car over to the Kansas City News Company and pick up the comics and magazines. Each week, my father would prepare a list of his customers for me all over the greater Kansas City metropolitan area for me to service. My father paid me $20 a week for my Saturday work.

After my father recuperated from his heart attack, the owners of the Kansas City News Company decided to let him go from his five-days-a-week job as a delivery man for them. But they offered him a special arrangement to expand his Saturday job with customers who were too small for the Kansas City News Company to bother with. My father had no choice but to accept the special arrangement.

At the time, my father fiercely resented the special arrangement, but he had no choice but to accept it. So, accept it, he did. Over the years, my father built this special arrangement job into the Farrell News Company - which became the source of his income until he retired many years later.

In the summer of 1960, my Aunt Jean, my Mom's youngest sister, and her husband Bob O'Gorman took their daughter Sheila and my sister Margaret and me on a car trip to California. Along the way, we visited the Grand Canyon. In California, we visited the retired Dorseys, the former neighbors of my Aunt Jean's in Kansas City, Kansas. The retired Dorseys had an orange grove on their property. From their property, we could see Disney Land.

Now, in the meantime, I completed high school in Kansas City in the spring semester of 1962.

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