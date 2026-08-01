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Life Arts    H4'ed 8/1/26  

Celebrating My Experiences of Being a Fan and Experiencing the Masculine and the Feminine Lover Archetypes of Maturity

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Thomas Farrell
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Season One of Wonder Woman signed by Lynda Carter
Season One of Wonder Woman signed by Lynda Carter
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Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) July 29, 2026: In the present wide-ranging and deeply personal OEN article, I celebrate my experiences of being a fan of (1 and 2) two particular authors (Walter J. Ong [1912-2003] and Robert Moore [1942-2016]) and (3) one particular actress (young Lynda Carter [born in 1951] in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume from the late 1970s Wonder Woman television show - and (4 through 29) twenty-five old television shows that I list and briefly describe here.

Now, because I also discuss my life and work here, including some of my 695 OEN articles over the years, I, of course, am also a fan of (30) my own work.

In each of my experiences of being a fan, I projected the optimal and positive form of the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche onto Walter J. Ong and Robert Moore, respectively in the process of being a fan of each of them. I projected the optimal and positive forms of the feminine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche onto the busty (37") young Lynda Carter in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume. Depending on the star of each of the respective 25 old television shows that I list here, I projected either the optimal and positive form of the masculine Lover archetype in my psyche onto the respective individual television show or the optimal and positive form of the feminine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche onto the respective individual television show.

My thesis here is that being a fan involves accessing the optimal and positive forms of the masculine Lover archetype or the feminine Lover archetype of maturity in one's individual psyche.

In the cases of my being a fan of a particular male, I am projecting the optimal and positive form of the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche onto the male person I love.

In the cases of my being a fan of a particular female, I am projecting the optimal and positive form of the feminine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche.

In the cases of the twenty-five old television shows that I list and briefly describe here, they typically have both male and female stars, and so I project the optimal and positive form of the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche onto each male stare and the feminine Lover archetype of maturity onto each female star.

But being a fan of a particular male author, for example, my involve projecting not only the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in my psyche onto him, but also projecting the masculine Magician/Shaman archetype on maturity in my psyche onto him.

And so on and so forth with respect to each of the other masculine and feminine archetypes of maturity in my psyche depending on the particular man or the particular woman that I love and each one's particular attraction for me. Yes, I may project the optimal and positive form of the King archetype of maturity onto a particular man I am a fan of (such as Father Ong), and I may project the optimal and positive form of the Queen archetype of maturity onto a particular woman I am a fan of (such as young Lynda Carter).

Now, in several OEN articles, I have discussed being infatuated. See, for example, my OEN article about being infatuated with the body of the busty (37") young Lynda Carter in her wonderfully revealing Wonder Woman costume: "Young Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman" (dated September 3, 2024; viewed 2,267 times as of July 29, 2026; for a link to this OEN article, see the "References" at the end of this essay).

I have written more generally about the experience of being infatuated in my OEN article "John A. Desteian on Love Relationships" (dated September 19, 2024; viewed 1,391 times as of July 29, 2026).

In it, I discuss the Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist John A. Desteian's book Coming Together - Coming Apart: The Play of Opposites of Opposites in Love Relationships (2021).

Have you been a fan of a particular person - an author, or a singer, or an actor, or of a sports team, or of a television show? I have.

Being a fan involves being infatuated and being in love. In other words, being a fan always involves activating either the optimal and positive form of the masculine Lover archetype of maturity in our respective individual psyches or the feminine Lover archetype of maturity in our respective individual psyches.

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Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Actress; Autobiography; Feminine Archetypes; Jesuits; Jungian Psychology; Personal; Television, Add Tags

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