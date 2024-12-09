Celebrate the Season with an Online Alternative Music Concert



Cornflower cosmic a cappella vocalist

Cornflower is a live-looper, one man, cosmic scat jazz band shaman. His all-vocal, a cappella arrangements, described as "Organic Live-electronica, Soul, Dub & Tribal-Funk-Hop" are pure magic. I have attended many of his Zoom events, they are fun and healing. I love them!

You can partake of his last live stream of the year on Friday December 13th at 8:30 Eastern. It's donation-based, pay-what-you can, no one turned away. It's going to be a delightful, alternative way to celebrate the season. I'll be there, hope YULE be there too! Info here.