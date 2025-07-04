 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/4/25

Celebrate a free and independent press

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Our book of rights
Our book of rights
(Image by RJ Photography)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

Something to consider as you stock the cooler, clean the grill and get the burgers, hot dogs and buns ready for Friday's Fourth of July celebration: On the eve of Independence Day, Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, agreed to give Donald Trump $16 million because he didn't like the way the staff at 60 Minutes, the premiere news show at CBS, edited an interview with Kamala Harris last October.

That's pretty much the gist. Paramount, an entertainment company which has no business owning a news media operation, figured it was cheaper to buy off the president of the United States, than go to court and defend its journalists' rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution. A free press, to be specific.

Trump, who was running for president against Harris at the time, sued 60 Minutes, claiming the edited interview was defamatory to him. Editors at 60 Minutes, which has continued to tell the truth about Trump, said it wasn't. The board at Paramount said we have a bottom line to worry about, new projects to worry about and we don't want Trump siccing his legal goons on us. They didn't say that, but that's the gist.

Trump, who threatens lawsuits almost as much as he lies, just recently threatened to sue both CNN and The New York Times for their reporting on leaked information regarding U.S. bomb strikes on nuclear power sites in Iran.

Trump immediately bragged that the attacks had "decimated" Iran's nuclear weapon capability. But U.S. intelligence reports a couple of days after the attack cast serious doubt on that assessment. Trump demanded a retraction of the reports by both news agencies.

CNN and The Times stuck to their guns and their reporting. CNN said it will issue no retraction. The Times issued a statement saying, "No retraction is needed. No apology will be forthcoming. We told the truth to the best of our ability. We will continue to do so."

I sincerely hope so. The Times appears to have gotten over its infatuation with tiptoeing around Trump. Couldn't have come at a more important time.

The truth is the truth and a free press is a free press. Both have been under constant attack since Trump entered national politics and, unfortunately, a lot of Americans in my opinion have forgotten what it means to have a free and independent press.

You hear a lot of complaints about the so-called "mainstream media," whoever that may be, but I think the slow death of so many local newspapers, bought up by corporate interests with no journalistic background and concerned only with their bottom lines, has caused many Americans to forget what it means to have a free and independent press delivered every day on their doorstep.

After a while, you don't know what you don't know because nobody's telling you. Except for Trump and his henchmen on social media. And Trump siccing his lawyers on anyone who dares even suggest that he might not be telling the truth.

You can say this is a bit personal for me since I spent more than 40 years working for daily newspapers, 23 of them writing editorials on an almost daily basis. I loved it. From my observation, so did most of the people I worked with. Also, from my observation, the people running the show recognized that, with the freedom guaranteed under the Constitution came a responsibility to be honest and truthful and factual. That's our job. Tell the truth. Let him sue. We're not called the Fourth Estate for nothing.

Anyway, something to think about. Have a hotdog on me, forget about the fireworks and maybe let the people at 60 Minutes know you appreciate their efforts.

rjgaydos|AT|gmail.comEmail address

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): 60 Minutes; Americans; Attacks Threats To Media Newspapers; CBS; CNN; Free Press; Free Speech; Freedom Of The Press; Independence Day; Independent; Iran; Newspapers; Nuclear Weapons; Paramount; The Constitution; The New York Times; Trump
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend