 
Login/Register Login | Register
170 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/29/24

Celebrate With Kindness, Beauty, Humor and Inspiration

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments, In Series: Holiday Gifting
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

The particular stresses many are feeling during this holiday season invite us to be especially gentle and supportive with ourselves and others.

No matter which holiday you are celebrating, gifts of kindness, beauty, humor and inspiration will lift spirits!

KINDNESS

My granddaughter and I love the beautifully crafted and engaging advent calenders from Sharing Kindness. These aren't just another candy calendar, but an opportunity for learning and sharing, sprinkled with fun and joy. I got two again this year, mailing one to my granddaughter so we can open our calender doors together over Zoom!

Behind each of the doors in the calendar is a positive affirmation, a kindness activity, and very high quality reusable stickers to use to decorate to the provided scene. We love the gentle and happy artwork by illustrator Anastasyia Ivanova.

These advent calendars are available in several themes, including Canadian Ski Holiday, Australian Summer, Scadinavian Winter, Ice Skating in New York, and Paris Art museum. We've gotten several. (Tip: advent calendars are not just for kids!)

.

CW from top: Affirmation Cards, Advent Calendar
CW from top: Affirmation Cards, Advent Calendar
(Image by Sharing Kindness)   Details   DMCA

Sharing Kindness offers many other products focused on kindness, including a lovely set of Affirmation Cards.

Owner Tess Bell states on her website, Each time you think, feel or do something new, your neurons (brain cells) start forming new connections. This is called neuroplasticity. Research has shown that with repetition, those new connections get stronger, forming new habits. Whilst, the old ones weakens. Put simply...affirmations build new connections by rewiring the brain and practicing affirmations routinely makes it a whole lot easier to access that positivity.

These beautiful Affirmation Cards are available as a boxed set or as a download.

What I love about the Sharing Kindness company is that every item is crafted with intention, caring and love. And their attractive packaging and presentation rivals Apple!

BEAUTY

Observing unexpected beauty in everyday surrpoundings is uplifting for mental and emotional health. At times when we feel powerless to change a great big world around us, it is comforting to focus on small items of extraordinary beauty.

Nicole of Itty Bitty Handcrafts makes astonishingly beautiful microcrochet bookmarks and jewelry. She states, Each item in our store is handmade by myself, and I infuse them with love, spirit, joy, and hope. I hope that our items can bring positive vibes to you and that you can appreciate the care and effort that goes into each piece.

CW from top left: Microcrochet Light Pink Rose Bookmark, Blueberry Bookmark, & Sunflower Brooch
CW from top left: Microcrochet Light Pink Rose Bookmark, Blueberry Bookmark, & Sunflower Brooch
(Image by Itty Bitty Handcraft)   Details   DMCA

Trust me, you can feel the good vibes in these stunningly gorgeous pieces, as well as in the lovely presentation boxes. Nicole's microcrochet jewelry includes earrings and brooches, and perky little bookmarks that embellish your reading material with beautiful, tiny botanicals!

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Beauty; Gifts; Humor; Inspirational; Inspirational; Kindness; Stress, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Holiday Gifting"

Inspired Gifts of the Season: Peace, Love, and Chocolate! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/08/2023
Holiday Guide to Surprising, Creative and Geeky Gifts (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/28/2020
Gifts That Help Kids Cope with our Political Climate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/16/2019
View All 16 Articles in "Holiday Gifting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend