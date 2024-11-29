Celebrate With Kindness, Beauty, Humor and Inspiration

The particular stresses many are feeling during this holiday season invite us to be especially gentle and supportive with ourselves and others.

No matter which holiday you are celebrating, gifts of kindness, beauty, humor and inspiration will lift spirits!

KINDNESS

My granddaughter and I love the beautifully crafted and engaging advent calenders from Sharing Kindness. These aren't just another candy calendar, but an opportunity for learning and sharing, sprinkled with fun and joy. I got two again this year, mailing one to my granddaughter so we can open our calender doors together over Zoom!

Behind each of the doors in the calendar is a positive affirmation, a kindness activity, and very high quality reusable stickers to use to decorate to the provided scene. We love the gentle and happy artwork by illustrator Anastasyia Ivanova.

These advent calendars are available in several themes, including Canadian Ski Holiday, Australian Summer, Scadinavian Winter, Ice Skating in New York, and Paris Art museum. We've gotten several. (Tip: advent calendars are not just for kids!)

CW from top: Affirmation Cards, Advent Calendar

Sharing Kindness offers many other products focused on kindness, including a lovely set of Affirmation Cards.

Owner Tess Bell states on her website, Each time you think, feel or do something new, your neurons (brain cells) start forming new connections. This is called neuroplasticity. Research has shown that with repetition, those new connections get stronger, forming new habits. Whilst, the old ones weakens. Put simply...affirmations build new connections by rewiring the brain and practicing affirmations routinely makes it a whole lot easier to access that positivity.

These beautiful Affirmation Cards are available as a boxed set or as a download.

What I love about the Sharing Kindness company is that every item is crafted with intention, caring and love. And their attractive packaging and presentation rivals Apple!

BEAUTY

Observing unexpected beauty in everyday surrpoundings is uplifting for mental and emotional health. At times when we feel powerless to change a great big world around us, it is comforting to focus on small items of extraordinary beauty.

Nicole of Itty Bitty Handcrafts makes astonishingly beautiful microcrochet bookmarks and jewelry. She states, Each item in our store is handmade by myself, and I infuse them with love, spirit, joy, and hope. I hope that our items can bring positive vibes to you and that you can appreciate the care and effort that goes into each piece.



CW from top left: Microcrochet Light Pink Rose Bookmark, Blueberry Bookmark, & Sunflower Brooch

Trust me, you can feel the good vibes in these stunningly gorgeous pieces, as well as in the lovely presentation boxes. Nicole's microcrochet jewelry includes earrings and brooches, and perky little bookmarks that embellish your reading material with beautiful, tiny botanicals!

