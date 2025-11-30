

The village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv

Ceasefire Proposal for Russia-Ukraine War

By Scott Baker and Grok 4.1

11/30/25

The Russia-Ukraine war will soon enter its third year, having begun in most non-combating country's thinking on 24 February 2022 when Russian military forces entered the country from Belarus, Russia and Crimea (Click Here) but really in the initial invasion by Russia in 2014, which annexed Crimea and began fighting for control of the Donbas region clandestinely.

Despite repeated efforts, belatedly after the 2022 mass step-up by Russia, enabled by the tepid response of America and other nations from 2014, no solution has been found.

Ukraine's southeast lies in ruins, its formerly rich farm fields unsuitable for growing crops and full of land mines, which would take years to recover even if the war ended tomorrow.

Worse, America's support for Ukraine has been inconsistent and has even oscillated towards Russia's Putin regime under Trump's second Administration, and there are credible reports that the State Departments Russia experts have been sacked - according to Martin Wolf of the Financial Times: Click Here.

There are few adults in the room, no one is driving the bus and the wheels are coming off.

The peace proposals offered are maybe literally a wish list from Russia that Ukraine cannot accept, as it would mean the vassalization of Ukraine, or they consist of semi-effective sanctions with no real end goal or plan.

Taking account of Russia's and Ukraine's histories, geography, past opportunities in similar circumstances, and practical realities, I posed a brief set of conditions and proposals to Grok AI on the X platform for a ceasefire, short of a peace plan, but still a major opportunity. Here is its response:

Grok: Ceasefire Proposal Summary: Ukraine-Russia Buffer Zone and Security Framework

Introduction

