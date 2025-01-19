Cautiously Optimistic

"We must hold the Superintendent accountable"



While Rivas has been a powerful voice on the school board, her compatriots have not provided her with the backup needed to affect real change. This was on full display at the November 19, 2024 meeting, where Rivas asked most of the questions as the Board considered the renewal of 15 charter schools. These schools were all approved, including ICEF View Park Preparatory Middle, whose sister school was closed owing LAUSD students at least $263,677, and one of the schools in the controversial Citizens of the World chain of white flight charter schools.

The year's biggest disappointment was the continued failure to hold Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez for his years-long lie to the Board. During the Board deliberations that led to the passage of a resolution Rivas co-authored with Jackie Goldberg to "mitigate the negative impacts of charter school co-location," the Charter School Division Director was forced to admit that, despite what he had been saying for years, state law did not require him to give away space that did not have a rostered teacher. As a result of this action, some children with Special Education needs were forced to receive their services in hallways and stairwells. Somehow, Cole-Gutie'rrez has managed to keep his job even after this lie was divulged.

The successors of retiring Board Members Jackie Goldberg and Dr. George McKenna, are both strong supporters of public education, giving the majority a second chance to change the course of a District long controlled by forces who support the privatization of public education. They will get their first chance at the meeting on January 14, 2025, when the Board will consider the renewal of ten charter schools along with a request to open another publicly funded private school. The conduct of Crete Academy, Ivy Bound, and schools from the KIPP chain of charter schools leaves room for questions. Will the new Board Members join Rivas in performing their due diligence before voting?

A look back at some LAUSD events during the past year:

January

With the deadline long since passed, the LAUSD Superintendent had not provided a policy for PROP-39. Shirley Elementary found itself under attack again.

February

The Charter School Division's choice for LAUSD schools to provide SpEd services in closets and stairwells was not the only time it has acted without authorization.

The LAUSD School Board finally voted on a policy to protect public school students when charter schools take space from their campuses.

March

With 82.4% of these publicly funded private schools failing to meet enrollment targets in Los Angeles, is a rash of closures on the horizon?

