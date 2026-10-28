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Cape May County's Birds Offer a Unique Opportunity to Expand Tourism Year-Round

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Kamala Budhathoki Sarup
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Cape May County's Birds Offer a Unique Opportunity to Expand Tourism Year-Round

- Kamala Budhathoki Sarup

Cape May County has been kind of famous for its pretty beaches, historic places, and lively seaside things for a long time. Yet, if you look past the boardwalks and all the coastal resorts there’s another standout resource that keeps pulling people in from everywhere—its amazing birdlife . Because the county sits along the Atlantic Flyway, which is basically one of the main migratory highways in North America, Cape May County turns into a key pause point for hundreds of bird species each year. That natural fact is a chance not only for wildlife conservation efforts, but also for growing tourism, and yeah, helping the local economy stay stronger too.

During the summer months, the county beaches , marshes , forests , and wildlife refuges are kinda alive with a lot of bird action. Visitors can see ospreys doing quick dives for fish , great blue herons and snowy egrets hunting around the tidal marshes, plus colorful birds like eastern bluebirds, purple martins, and American goldfinches moving through parks and wooded areas. Along the shoreline, endangered piping plovers, least terns, black skimmers, and American oystercatchers nest on sandy beaches so Cape May County is one of the few spots where bird enthusiasts can actually witness these species right in their natural habitat.

Winter arrives with a kind of different, but still really impressive, mix of birds. All winter long you’ll see thousands of ducks, geese, and swans moving south and then hanging around in the county’s protected wetlands and bays, for the colder months. Birdwatchers usually make trips to catch glimpses of tundra swans, snow geese, buffleheads, American black ducks, and northern pintails. You can also spot raptors more often in winter, like bald eagles, northern harriers, and peregrine falcons. They end up being pretty visible, which creates exceptional chances for wildlife photography and close observation.

Birdwatching has become one of the fastest-growing forms of outdoor recreation in the United States, with people who are really into it willing to travel pretty far ,just to catch those uncommon wildlife moments. And unlike the more traditional beach tourism that is mostly stuck in summer months, birdwatching pulls visitors in across the whole year. That means hotels, restaurants, retail stores , and other nearby businesses can still make money during spring and fall migration, too, not just when it’s peak season. Even in winter ,there’s activity, so seasonal tourism effects get weaker and the local economy ends up steadier, sort of more reliable.

Cape May County could really make use of this opening by putting money into nature-based tourism, a thing that’s sort of quietly already working there in a way. Local governments might want to boost birdwatching trails, add observation towers and boardwalk access, plus viewing platforms, but at the same time make sure sensitive habitats stay protected. Maybe they could also add educational signage, visitor centers, and hands-on style interactive exhibits , so both seasoned birders and first time visitors get a better feel for the county’s impressive wildlife.

On top of that , the marketing side could be huge for positioning Cape May County as a top birding stop. Partnering with tourism organizations, conservation groups, photographers, and travel writers to highlight seasonal migrations would likely bring in more national and international attention. There’s also the option to host annual bird festivals, run photography competitions, organize guided bird walks, and set up educational workshops , which could bring people back again and again while still helping local businesses through those traditionally slower travel weeks or months.Conservation remains essential to the success of these efforts. Protecting wetlands, forests, beaches, and coastal marshes ensures that migratory birds continue to find safe resting and nesting areas. Sustainable development, habitat restoration projects, and continued environmental education will help preserve the county's natural resources while enhancing its reputation as a leader in eco-tourism.

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Kamala excels in reporting news and writing articles that focus on current issues. She is the editor of Media For Ethics (mediaforfreedom.com)
Related Topic(s): Birds; Eco-tourism; Recreation; Space Tourism; Tourism; Wildlife; Wildlife Conservation; Wildlife Management; Wildlife Services, Add Tags

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