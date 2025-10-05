 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/5/25  

Cancer Research Canceled along with Human Decency!

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

A cancer cell is an astonishing perversion of the normal cell. Cancer is a phenomenally successful invader and colonizer in part because it exploits the very features that make us successful as a species or an organism.

Siddhartha Mukherjee, The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer

Cancer
Cancer
(Image by Viktor Hertz from flickr)   Details   DMCA

No matter what she says, refute it. If she resists, say, Youre unreasonable.


Theres noise and pounding after 1:00 am!


Its impossible for you to hear below you! And the white female representative from corporate, Mercy Housing, in Illinois, nods with her.


No, you cant hear tenants below, the corporate boss chimes in to defend her manager.


Do I live in a condo or any soundproof building? No, I dont. In fact, you can hear many pins drop downstairs and down the hall! The previous downstairs tenant in the building I lived in before would call the police on my for flushing the toilet after 10:00 pm! Of course, I can hear the young man, and I mean a man, not a teenager even, jumping and pounding.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): Anti-black Racism; Cancer; Decency; Democracy; Dept Of Housing And Urban Development; Enemies Of Democracy; Fascist; Human Beings; Human Rights; Humanities; (more...) Management; National Institute Of Health NIH; Racism; Research And Analysis Wing; Willful Ignorance, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 209 articles, 265 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Men, such as Robert Kennedy and Trump, are deciding who lives and who dies. They are looking to every way to remove their perceived enemy.

But everyone benefits from cancer research. Everyone! Yet, cancer research has been canceled in the US!

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 5, 2025 at 8:15:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend