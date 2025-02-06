Canada's Reciprocal Tariff List

Exclusive to OpEd News: General News 2/6/2025 at 2:10 AM EST H3'ed 2/6/25

Canada's federal government employees worked overtime to publish the long list of US products that will be subject to Canada's counter-tarriff on US goods. It is extensive and targeted.

The document is entitled:

[Note: On February 3, 2025, Canada and the United States agreed to delay the imposition of our respective tariffs on imported goods]

From: Department of Finance Canada

The preface states:

Effective February 4, 2025, the government is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the United States (U.S.). These tariffs only apply to goods originating from the U.S., which shall be considered as those goods eligible to be marked as a good of the U.S. in accordance with the Determination of Country of Origin for the Purposes of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations. These countermeasures are effective immediately and will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against Canada. Canada's countermeasures do not apply to U.S. goods that are in transit to Canada on the day on which they come into force. Additional details on the administration of these tariffs are available on the Canada Border Services Agency website: Customs Notices. The list of products outlined at the tariff item level in the table below should be read in conjunction with the Schedule to Canada's Customs Tariff.

Ths $30 billion list is 123 pages long and can be accessed here.