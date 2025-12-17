Can't someone just muzzle Trump?

Why in the hell is he talking?

Excuse me, texting. Same thing. Same nonsense. Same hate. Same self-serving glorification at the pain of others. Yeah, Trump.

I've been writing a column on addiction and recovery for nearly two decades. It was a monthly feature of the local paper when the local paper used to have regular features. A major component of the column was information gleaned from people involved in 12-Step recovery programs.

These programs are noted for, among other things, having acronyms for just about anything. FEAR. Face everything and recover. KISS. Keep it simple, stupid. SLIP. Sobriety losing its priority. They make it easier to remember the goal.

There is one that was passed along to me by a couple of local members of Al-Anon, a group for those affected by someone else's alcoholism, that I have found useful: WAIT. Why am I talking?

Basically, it's a message to oneself that no one needs to hear what you have to say at the moment and it is probably only going to make things worse. I think it goes by STFU on social media. The polite way to say it is, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." Tough to acronym that.

So, back to Trump. No, he never learned such lessons about empathy or decency or simple, appropriate behavior. Every occasion is an opportunity to either glorify himself or inflict pain on others. Preferably, both.

The murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, offered the latter. Reiner was a popular actor ("Meathead" on the "All in the Family" TV show) and much admired film director ("Stand by Me", "When Harry Met Sally"). He and his wife were discovered stabbed to death in their home. One of their sons is being held for the killings. It can't get any more horrible for those who loved and admired them.

Reiner also happened to be an outspoken critic, a strong and constant voice, warning of the perils of a Trump presidency. To Trump, he was an enemy.

So, some time in the night Sunday or early Monday, he spouted his tribute, as the person occupying the Oval Office, to a much loved, admired and respected American public figure:

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Pathetic. Spiteful. Childish. Hateful. Trump. Why is he talking? Because he has to. It's his addiction. It's all he knows.

But this is really old news about Trump and my gripe here, as it has been for some nine years, is with virtually every elected Republican official in the United States of America: Why do they put up with this excrement?

That is, why aren't they talking? Why have they allowed themselves to be defined by such an insecure, hateful shell of a human being. Why have they allowed him to try to destroy this country one day at a time?

It's as if they're still all standing out in the corner of the school yard with the stupid rich kid, who has all the pot and beer and money and a lot of equally stupid "friends" who will follow you home from school if you even suggest something negative about their rich friend.

