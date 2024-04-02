

President Biden by nordique Attribution

(Image by nordique) Details DMCA



Can't Impeach-Prosecute Joe Biden For Illegally Continuing to Supply Bombs Dropped on Homes in Gaza

Biden has been guilty of breaking a U.S. law against providing U.S. weapons to a nation using them against a civilian population as Israel has been doing openly for five months.





"When the President of the United States becomes aware of the possibility of violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), the law mandates specific actions:

Prompt Notification to Congress: The President is required to promptly notify Congress about the potential violations."





Not only could U.S. President Biden have stopped Israel from

continuously bombing the homes of a civilian population, reducing whole cities to ruble and murdering seventy-two thousand of Isreal's captive, entrapped and illegally militarily occupied Palestinians in Gaza,

but Biden was and is legally obligated by U.S. law to have done so by ending his constant replenishing of the bombs, missiles and shells Israel keeps raining down on the Palestinian population of Gaza that is mostly women and children.





When a U.S. President is aware of violations of the defensive use restriction on U.S. supplied weapons, U.S. law requires him to report violations of the use of U.S. weapons to Congress.





When the President is aware of even the possibility of violations of the AECA, the law requires a report to Congress on the potential violations. [1]





Oct 25, 2023

Biden said he's sure innocent people have been killed, and he said that's the price of waging a war.[2]

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).