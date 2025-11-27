 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/27/25  

Can Creative, Artistic Holiday Gifts Save Your Life? You Betcha!

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments, 3 series
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Creative art activities are good for your health!
Creative art activities are good for your health!
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Its no surprise that many Americans are experiencing ongoing stressors of political anxiety, economic worries and a sense of social instability. The American Psychological Association reported that 77% of American adults say that a major source of stress is their concern about "the future of the nation." And chronic stress is linked to heart disease, stroke and increased mortality. Today's stressors accumulate and can produce unwanted health outcomes years or decades later.

The wheels of longterm resolutions for political stress may turn slower than we'd like, but there are more immediate solutions. Choosing holiday gifts for loved ones that enhance creativity can lower the stress hormone cortisol as well as increase feel-good endorphins, dopamine, and oxytocin, which all provide increased resilience to stress.

Now that's one-stop shopping!

Creativity and art reduce stress and promote wellbeing

Imaging studies and follow-ups from Drexel researchers show that art-making activates the brain's reward pathways (areas tied to dopamine and positive affect), consistent with reports of increased wellbeing after art activities.

Neurobiological reviews show that artistic engagement activates reward and emotion-regulation circuits and is associated with release/modulation of neurochemicals (dopamine, endorphins, oxytocin) linked to pleasure, calm, and social bonding.

Studies show that a 45-minute session of visual art-making produced a significant reduction in salivary cortisol in healthy adults.

Creative, art-related holiday gifts can help exacerbate the effects of political anxiety and daily stress. Not only that, the arts themselves have been under attack lately, so supporting the arts is its own brand of resistance.

What better gift is there?

Below are a few suggestions, and be sure to include yourself on your gift recipient list!

Art-o-mat

Find an Art-o-mat machine and give a gift of original art while you support an artist, all for just 5 bucks! It's a win-win.

Art-o-mat machines are retired cigarette vending machines that have been repurposed to vend original art, including mini paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more. There are over 200 active machines in various locations with over 300 contributing artists from five countries.

I discovered my first one at Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Salem, NC.

Art-o-Mat at Reynolda House
Art-o-Mat at Reynolda House
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Art And Healing; Artistic; Creativity; Culture; Gifts; Holidays; Stress, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Art & Creativity"

Earth Day Thoughts from Rumi - and Me! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/22/2025
Doctors Prescribe Art to Enhance Health (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/24/2025
Public Domain 2025 Welcomes Frida, Matisse, and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/01/2025
View All 167 Articles in "Art & Creativity"
Series: "Health & Wellbeing"

Medical Visionary & Holistic Icon Dr. C. Norman Shealy Begins His Next Adventure (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/15/2024
103-Year-Old Mother of Holistic Medicine Shares Secrets of Longevity (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/08/2023
Path to Empowerment: Self-Discovery through Artistic Creation (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/15/2023
View All 40 Articles in "Health & Wellbeing"
Series: "Holiday Gifting"

Celebrate With Kindness, Beauty, Humor and Inspiration (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/29/2024
Inspired Gifts of the Season: Peace, Love, and Chocolate! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/08/2023
Holiday Guide to Surprising, Creative and Geeky Gifts (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/28/2020
View All 17 Articles in "Holiday Gifting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend