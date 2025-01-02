Can An Astute President-to-Be Donald Trump Get Away Maintaining a Blind Eye to the Genocide in Gaza?

Can An Astute President-to-Be Donald Trump Get Away With

stop ge'nocide by Jeanne Menjoulet Attribution

Genocide Denial,





We've had Holocaust Denial. Now we have the phenomenon of Genocide Denial in spite of the plethora of photographs and videos of the obliterated cites of the Gaza Strip, of the deliberate demolition of neighbourhoods, cultural sites, and essential facilities" in violation of international law.





President-elect Donald Trump has been impressive in his statements and comments since his overwhelming election.

He speaks with authority and determination in his voice promising to resolve the nations problems and take the high road morally on all issues.





All the more perplexing is Trump's maintaining silence at best, and at worse contradicting reality regarding the genocide in Gaza by saying the judges of the International Court of Justice must be sanctioned for issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister.

Netanyahu and his minister of defence.





CIA monitored U.S. and Western news and information conglomerates have been consistently focusing telecast time and attention on the October 7, 2023 Hamas led guerrilla attack and capture of hostages (rarely mentioning that the hostages were taken to exchange for some of the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons). Western media initially headlined the most absurd items of macabre killings, 40 babies decapatated, women raped and dragged through the streets even described publicly by U.S. President Biden.



