Positive News   

Cambodia is 2nd Asian country to roll out long-acting injectable HIV-prevention option

By

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

No one needs to get newly infected with HIV because we have science-based range of Combination HIV prevention options which can be made accessible to all
No one needs to get newly infected with HIV because we have science-based range of Combination HIV prevention options which can be made accessible to all
(Image by CNS)

After Thailand, Cambodia becomes the second Asian country to roll out long-acting and injectable options to protect oneself from getting infected with HIV. United Nations health agency (formally known as World Health Organization or WHO) had first issued its guidelines in 2022, asking countries to deliver long-acting injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), using cabotegravir medicine, as part of comprehensive approach to HIV prevention.

PrEP is a medicine for HIV-negative people to reduce their risk of getting infected.

According to the WHO, long-acting injectable cabotegravir PrEP is a safe and highly effective prevention option for people at substantial risk of HIV infection.

In Cambodia, the first two long-acting and injectable cabotegravir PrEP doses were given to a female sex worker and a transgender person, said Patricia Ongpin, UNAIDS Country Director for Cambodia, Lao PDR and Malaysia.

Know more about long-acting injectable cabotegravir PrEP

Long-acting injectable cabotegravir PrEP is an intramuscular injectable, long-acting form of PrEP.

* First 2 injections are administered 4 weeks apart

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
