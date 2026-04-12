Call to Vatican

Biden was waking up to the control Israel had over Foreign Policy. I could see it. He is an Honorable Man.

I've Planting seeds around New England Vet Clubs pissed at Oil War Crooks in Texas.

But lately, Cyber DJ, main topic is BRICS 6 Nation International Banking Competition the War Buck. Have heard good news of BRICS helping to build a solid Health-Care system in Africa, where good life comes to mind. Can the Vatican back the UK Pound (Instead of War Buck.) through BRICS? This Predator Economics has the 3rd world in debt they could never pay. I can't wait until the Vatican backs UK Pound investing in Libya, starting with, IBEW rebuilding 21st Century Electric Power Grid, Cable, Internet, Youtube with phone line connection.I can't wait until the Vatican backs UK Pound investing in Libya, starting with, IBEW rebuilding 21st Century Electric Power Grid, Cable, Internet, Youtube with phone line connection.I can't wait until the Vatican backs UK Pound investing in Libya.

I can't wait until the Vatican backs UK Pound investing in Libya, (Right Now) starting with, IBEW rebuilding 21st Century Electric Power Grid, Cable, Internet, Youtube with phone-line connection. Then the other countries we destroyed this century.

I see no domestic policy ever being fixed while we wage war overseas.

For Massachusetts wish State House could get coke of the streets: "Got coke, jail no bail." Hopefully good clinics which have come a long ways since 1999.