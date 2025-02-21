 
Login/Register Login | Register
216 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/21/25

Call for support, Mental colonization and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Call for support, Mental colonization and more

Call for support: As you know, using largely volunteer efforts and local donations, the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University and its offspring, the Palestine Museum of Natural History and ecological botanical gardens, have a vision of sustainable human and natural communities. The mission and goals are achieved through research, education, conservation and community service. We rely mostly on volunteers and individual donors. Here is a 7 minute short video describing amazing accomplishments and even more ambitious plans and here is a short booklet of what we were able to accomplish by our tenth year. As we build a national level museum of natural history, we need your donations to finalize it (two-thirds of the money was raised already). Donation of any kind (tangible, knowledge, finance) of any size is welcome. Please check this link for our current needs. To donate. Contact us for naming opportunities via large donations to discuss options (your name or that of a loved one can remain on a museum visited by thousands and soon tens of thousands annually).

Two of our research papers on MENTAL COLONIZATION Of colonizers. Of colonized.

Forest Against the Trees: Zionist monocrops erase Palestinian history (by Sarah Aziza.

No this did not start recently: A film from Gaza occupation and repression done in 1973 (52 years ago) showing indigenous people denied freedom.

My talk for Jewish Voice for Peace. My interview on press TV.

The U.N.'s process on the partition of Palestine led to mass ethnic cleansing, stark inequality, perpetual fear and genocidal war, writes Stefan Moore.

Powerful analytic deliveries:

Jewish man mistakes two Israeli tourists for Palestinians and opens fire on them in Miami.

The History Of America Before Colonization Explained.

Stay Humane and keep hope for people and our planet alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Songs and Hope in the midst of genocide (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/14/2025
Photo and art competition and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/09/2025
Surprised some are surprised! and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/05/2025
View All 144 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

The Thing About Lighting Rods

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend