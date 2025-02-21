Call for support, Mental colonization and more

Call for support: As you know, using largely volunteer efforts and local donations, the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University and its offspring, the Palestine Museum of Natural History and ecological botanical gardens, have a vision of sustainable human and natural communities. The mission and goals are achieved through research, education, conservation and community service. We rely mostly on volunteers and individual donors. Here is a 7 minute short video describing amazing accomplishments and even more ambitious plans and here is a short booklet of what we were able to accomplish by our tenth year. As we build a national level museum of natural history, we need your donations to finalize it (two-thirds of the money was raised already). Donation of any kind (tangible, knowledge, finance) of any size is welcome. Please check this link for our current needs. To donate. Contact us for naming opportunities via large donations to discuss options (your name or that of a loved one can remain on a museum visited by thousands and soon tens of thousands annually).

Two of our research papers on MENTAL COLONIZATION Of colonizers. Of colonized.

Forest Against the Trees: Zionist monocrops erase Palestinian history (by Sarah Aziza.

No this did not start recently: A film from Gaza occupation and repression done in 1973 (52 years ago) showing indigenous people denied freedom.

My talk for Jewish Voice for Peace. My interview on press TV.

The U.N.'s process on the partition of Palestine led to mass ethnic cleansing, stark inequality, perpetual fear and genocidal war, writes Stefan Moore.

Jewish man mistakes two Israeli tourists for Palestinians and opens fire on them in Miami.

The History Of America Before Colonization Explained.

Stay Humane and keep hope for people and our planet alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

