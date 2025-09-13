Call for stronger response in Asia Pacific that is home to half of global AMR burden

Call for stronger response in Asia Pacific which is home to half of global AMR burden

Asia Pacific Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance 2025 opens in Indonesia

Shobha Shukla



Save the medicines that protect us: prevent AMR

Asia Pacific Regional Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) 2025 opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on the theme: "From Declaration to Action: Operationalizing One-Health AMR Action in the Asia-Pacific Region".

"Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is among the top 10 global health threats," said Shobha Shukla, Chairperson of Global AMR Media Alliance (GAMA - recipient of AMR and One Health Emergent Leaders and Outstanding Talents Award 2024).

Asia Pacific AMR Conference is organised by Ministry of Health (Kementerian Kesehata), Government of Indonesia and ReAct Asia Pacific. This is the second time when Asia Pacific regional AMR conference is being organised in Indonesia.

It is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million deaths worldwide. Asia Pacific region is home to half of world's population as well as half of global AMR burden. The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, said Dr SS Lal, Director of ReAct Asia Pacific.

AMR affects countries in all regions and at all income levels. Its drivers and consequences are exacerbated by poverty and inequality, and low- and middle-income countries are most affected.

