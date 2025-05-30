 
Login/Register Login | Register
587 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Cadet Trump flunks the mission

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Donald Trump at NYMA in 1964. Lessons unlearned.
Donald Trump at NYMA in 1964. Lessons unlearned.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library)   Details   Source   DMCA

It's roughly a 20-minute drive down the Hudson River from New York Military Academy in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y., to West Point Military Academy. Twenty minutes and, for Donald Trump, a lifetime of lessons ignored.

Trump is a 1964 graduate of the military school that was often used by parents to try to instill some discipline in undisciplined teenaged sons. The academy's stated mission is "to develop our cadets in mind, body, and character in preparation for further education and leadership". Kind of like West Point.

And there's the cadet code, the same as West Point's: "A cadet will not lie, cheat or steal, or tolerate those who do."

So what a perfect setting and opportunity last Saturday for the Narcissist-in-Chief, who is always all about setting the stage, to deliver a unique, personal message of inspiration and dedication to the graduating class of 2025 at West Point: "Here's what I learned about duty, honor and country nearly 60 years ago at a preparatory military academy just up the road from here."

He failed. Miserably. Instead of hearing a salute to their hard work, discipline, responsibility and dedication to serving their country (all of which was in the printed transcript of the speech written for him, but much of which was ignored by him), the 1,002 new second lieutenants got a typical rambling, sometimes slurred, Trump monologue that was largely about himself (but not his NYMA experience), and also the perils of trophy wives, yachts, 9/11, and "liberating our troops from divisive and demeaning political trainings", a reference to critical race theory and transgender policy, not really major issues at West Point.

He also commented on how "handsome" the male cadets looked in their uniforms, ignoring the fact that West Point is a coed institution.

What a national embarrassment. And what a shame for the graduates, who had their special day commemorated by a man wearing a red MAGA political campaign hat and saying such things as, "The job of the U.S. armed forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures (and) spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun. The military's job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime and any place."

He did toss in an ironic (apparently not to him) personal note, saying, "I went through a very tough time with some very radicalized sick people. I say I was investigated more than the great, late Alphonse Capone."

Well, he might have been the first 34 times convicted felon to speak at a West Point graduation, but even here he could have tied in his NYMA connection by noting that John Gotti Jr. was also an alum. Junior, also a felon, attended the school in 1984. Other alums of note include Francis Ford Coppola and Stephen Sondheim.

The school web site does list Trump as a notable alumni, but makes no special acknowledgement of him elsewhere. Seems odd to me for a two-time president, but then the academy was rescued from bankruptcy during Trump's time there by a group of Chinese investors.

Bankruptcy. China. Synchronicity?

To me, the mere fact that his advisers allowed him to give the commencement address at West Point was foolish given his increasingly disjointed public appearances and a history of calling members of the military "suckers" and "losers" and getting a deferment from military service in Vietnam for "bone spurs". Also, there is his well-known bragging that "I know more than all the generals" and his insult of Naval Academy graduate, the late John McCain, for being taken as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Maybe the powers behind the throne feared being fired if they tried to talk him out of something he insisted on, given his history of dumping anyone he sees as not loyal. But while the setting was perfect, a Saturday afternoon along the Hudson River, Trump is clearly deteriorating mentally and there wasn't a whole lot there to begin with. He just can't stick to the script and he's increasingly quick to anger.

It's the kind of thing that might make some suspicious people wonder whether this 78-year-old man has the mental capacity to handle the job of president. Just saying.

Finally, just to add insult to injury at West Point, Trump didn't stick around for the entire ceremony as other presidents have done to watch the cadets toss their caps in the air and to salute and shake hands with each member of the graduating class. What a lifetime memory that would be for the cadet. Joe Biden did it last year.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Cornwall; Embarrassment; Gotti; Hudson River; Joe Biden; New York; New York Military Academy; Trump; Trump Attacks John Mccain; Trump Draft Dodger; (more...) West Point, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend