COPs CALLS FOR DOJ to Investigate the Integrity of the 2024 Presidential Election

Citizens Oversight Projects, a 501(c)(3) that has provided oversight to elections for more than 15 years, sent a formal request to the DoJ on "documented vulnerabilities stemming from the 2024 presidential election," including "stolen election machines and software breaches." The letter was sent on November 25.

Election oversight, including "protecting voters' rights and ensuring the security of elections" is an important part of the DoJ's jurisdictions.

According to a press release sent out by COPs on November 25, the request also encompasses "broader reforms to fit systemic delays and weaknesses in election oversight."

"We're focused on protecting the integrity of the 2024 election while also repairing a broken oversight system," said Ray Lutz, Executive Director and Founder of Citizens Oversight.

Among the highlighted issues are investigating reports of stolen election infrastructure and potential tampering; and "statistical anomalies including unexplained drop-offs between presidential and down-ballot contests." Other vital concerns include the necessity of recounts and physical audits to be conducted in critical swing states; and publication of public findings to maintain transparency.

The confidence of millions of voters is at risk, the press release reports.*

"The 2024 election has raised new questions about vulnerabilities in the voting system," according to the press release, with Lutz adding that "The public deserves answers now, not years down the line."

*This confidence was already reported as low via polls. Page 7 of the letter at section 5 reports: "[R]esearch states that only 20% to 40% of voters are confident in the results. It is therefore appropriate to take these prudent steps to reduce this corrosive mistrust." (source of statistic: Click Here, figure 1)

The text of the press release can be found at https://copswiki.org/Common/M2028; that of the letter to the DoJ is at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ATjsgG3YlLQdIqhJXMa73VWOaPlYLQNK6JYPaFiHz38/edit?usp=sharing.

A petition urging the DOJ to Validate the Integrity of the 2024 Presidential Election is available to sign at https://www.change.org/p/urge-the-doj-to-validate-the-integrity-of-the-2024-presidential-election?recruiter=8916583&recruited_by_id=876bcd20-6fce-0130-21d6-00221968d0e0&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_medium=copylink.