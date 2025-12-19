 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

CIVICUS Monitor Releases New Report: "People Power Under Attack"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Marcia G. Yerman
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcia G. Yerman
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

USA Downgrade
USA Downgrade
(Image by CIVICUS)   Details   DMCA


CIVICUS -- --, a worldwide alliance of civil society activist networks, has released its 2025 State of Civil Society report, and unsurprisingly, things aren't good. It's a snapshot of the world in 2025 and reflects the heightening of "right-wing populism" alongside rising autocracy.

The statistics underscore that in current conflicts, civilians are targeted, war crimes have been committed, and international law is out the window. Children and women are the most impacted (while women-led organizations continue to be marginalized in peacebuilding spaces). There is evidence that journalists and humanitarian workers are being singled out for their efforts to document what is transpiring and in assisting populations on the ground.

There is no dearth of hot spots from Gaza and Ukraine to Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The findings came to my attention because of the sections on the degraded status of the United States and Israel. America is now rated 56/100, which is "obstructed." (Canada is "open" at 82/100.) Israel is 39/100 or "repressed." Saudi Arabia, with which Trump is seeking to build a stronger alliance, has a 05/100 "closed" rating.

Each country gets its own page populated with articles. For the United States, a November drilldown outlines the "Expansion of law enforcement and continued suppression of critical voices." The most recent post (6/2025) on Israel covered Gaza. The write-up featured conclusions that genocide had occurred, the International Criminal Court warrants, and the aid embargo information. On the domestic front, it documented "judicial reforms," the crackdown on human rights organizations, and the violent response of police (Magav) to Israeli Jewish demonstrators in Jerusalem and other cities.

There is a separate "Gaza Ground Zero" account with data. It states that "at least 1.9 million people (90 percent of Gaza's population) have been displaced. 92 percent of homes have been totally or partially destroyed. 320 humanitarian workers and 170 journalists have been killed-- some deliberately." Also covered is the violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel's military actions in the Golan Heights and Lebanon.

Back in America, the findings point to Trump's extensive use of Executive Orders, including the nonsensical ones (the acquisition of Greenland). A highlight is that the winner of an election, even a fairly conducted one, can cause havoc in undermining the structures and underpinnings of democracy. Good to keep in mind as we approach the republic's 250th birthday and next year's midterms.

Common threads are apparent worldwide. The populist right stokes economic fears, nationalism, and anti-immigration sentiment, mixed with "culture war" talking points, to foster an environment of ongoing turmoil. These approaches are combined with attacks on checks and balances, freedom of the press, and scapegoating specific groups.

One of the most disturbing aspects is the proliferation of AI-generated propaganda and disinformation, spread through fraudulent social media accounts. Tech billionaires have chosen to align with the sources of "profit and power," abandoning corporate social responsibility as a concept of the past, changing the equation dramatically. Additionally, Spyware is omnipresent.

Trump's behavior is unleashing parallel attitudes among other world "leaders" who were previously more moderate. Echoing Timothy Snyder, the findings note that despite severe challenges to democracy, there is "significant capacity for renewal," which lies in "grassroots civic engagement" that can stymie "authoritarian creep."

Meanwhile, the situation in Europe is also not encouraging. England (the United Kingdom) does not have a rating change in this year's report, but their 2024 rating was "obstructed."

I reached out to CIVICUS to get additional input. I was forwarded quotes by the Secretary General of CIVICUS, Mandeep Tiwana. He wrote:

"We see a continued trend of attacks on people's right to speak up, come together as a collective, and protest for their rights around the world. This year's slide is led by states often seen as models of democracy such as the USA, France, and Italy. In a context of rising authoritarianism and populism, no country seems immune from this deeply worrying trend.

"Civic freedoms are the backbone of good governance and inclusive democracy, but fewer and fewer governments are willing to respect the agency of their people to freely and meaningfully participate in public life.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcia G. Yerman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Marcia G. Yerman is a writer, activist, and artist based in New York City. Her articles--profiles, interviews, reporting and essays--focus on women's issues, the environment, human rights, the arts and culture. Her writing has been published by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Attacks Threats To Media Newspapers; Democracy; Democracy; Monitor; People Trump Donald, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Fails His Mission

"Water for Life" - Fighting for Land Rights in Latin America

The Climate Museum: Culture for Action

The Keystone Pipeline Is An Environmental Justice Issue

"A Woman of Interest": Murder in Arizona

"ExxonMobil Hates Your Children" and This Ad

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend