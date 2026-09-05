CBP violates Americans rights or why I haven't returned your phone call and texts

Government officials are looking at Americans' selfies, personal emails and texts, phone calls, medical records, retirement and bank accounts, fitness apps, and social media...without reasonable suspicion, consent or a warrant signed by a Judge.

I recently traveled to Cuba, brought a suitcase full of humanitarian supplies, stayed with a family in their home, patronized small businesses, attended cultural events, and obeyed the scripture, "Give to everyone who asks". Luke 6:30.

When I returned to the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security detained me for four hours, causing me to miss my connecting flight; alarming my family. They never gave a reason for detaining me. (I have never been arrested or charged with any crime.) My body was searched and my cellphones taken without my consent. Nineteen days later my cell phones were returned. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents didn't search my checked luggage, nor my carry-on CPAP case, so clearly they weren't concerned about Cuban cigars, illegal drugs or any other contraband.



The United States Ruling Class disobeys the Commandment to "Love thy neighbor as thyself".



The people of Cuba, and many other nations, have had their right to trade restricted and became impoverished due to cruel economic sanctions imposed by U.S. politicians. The Lancet, a British Medical Journal, published a study that found economic sanctions imposed by the United States kill approximately 564,000 people per year, a figure comparable to those killed in wars. From 1971 to 2021 the United States and its NATO proxies killed nearly thirty-eight million people with murderous sanctions, in addition to those killed by our (evil) attacks on other countries. Children under five constitute 51% of sanctions-related deaths.

Economic sanctions that separate nations' economies from global trade and financial systems are weapons of mass destruction. They reduce food supplies, choke supply chains, wreck businesses, and degrade infrastructure and medical care; trapping vulnerable people in poverty. It's a plague given to the people of the world by the United States Epstein Class.



A major cause of the 9/11 attacks on Americans was a 1996 interview of President Clinton's then U.N. Ambassador, Madeleine Albright by Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes, in which she stated that the killing of 500,000 Iraqi children with economic sanctions was "worth it".

Everyone understands that when you travel by airplane you have to undergo a security check and that crossing a national border involves immigration controls and searches for contraband. But opening personal cell phones without reasonable suspicion or consent is a human rights violation. The Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution states: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

Unlimited searches of Americans homes and businesses by British Colonial Officials, called a 'Writ of Assistance"; sometimes known as 'General Warrants', were a major grievance that led to the American Revolution.

I have been published (a few times) by the Baltimore Sun, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PennLive, Philadelphia Inquirer, Oped News, Philadelphia Tribune and New York Daily News. I dissent from Ruling Class narratives at Principles NOT Parties on Facebook, where my Posts reach more than a million views a month. The United States is ranked 64th in the world for Press Freedom by Reporters without Borders. Self-censorship and false narratives by career-oriented Reporters has discredited Corporate State Media in the eyes of Americans. 270,000 newspaper jobs have been lost as 3,500 newspapers have closed since 2005.

Open intimidation by a Government that infringes upon our rights instead of defending them is also a factor in the decline in Press Freedom. The prosecution of Julian Assange and charging Whistle-Blowers with Espionage was meant to intimidate dissidents.

People I met during my trip to Cuba freely expressed their frustrations with the current leaders of Cuba. They also shared that U.S. economic sanctions hurt them and their families. They expressed hatred of Presidents Trump and Biden for the suffering they caused in Cuba.

Our politicians are tyrants, monsters. In addition to their evil attacks on other countries, they cause millions around the world to needlessly suffer from economic desperation. As our nation rapidly declines, they are now taking away Americans' fundamental freedoms. After a lifetime of paying taxes and obeying the law, they violated my rights instead of defending them.

(Article changed on Sep 05, 2026 at 10:48 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Sep 05, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT)