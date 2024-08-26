Busker's Still Center



'Busker, Mostecka', Mala' Strana, Prague, Bohemia, Czechia'

o the frozen tundra's thawing

time for a little shock and awing

as the frozen dead monkey paw thing

knocks at the door; and the raven's cawing

.



i like to think of myself

when i must think at all

as not a duckrabbit vichywashy

but a beastiebeauty stark, naked, gnawing,

mouth forming an ecstatic O!

.



it's a world where you gotta watch

where you trod, how you go

always on the precipice

of putting the foot down

in new old dogma sh*t

you wipe away embarrassed

with yesterday's newspaper

Prague Post maybe

get on the subway with that smell

and get yourself harassed

on the Red Line to Central Square

way past the outer circles

.



what's this poem about?

it's about the door knock

it's about the incandescent dividing line

between being and being

and it's about

the eternal plight of the poor

.



drop a coin, please