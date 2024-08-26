Busker's Still Center

'Busker, Mostecka', Mala' Strana, Prague, Bohemia, Czechia'
o the frozen tundra's thawing
time for a little shock and awing
as the frozen dead monkey paw thing
knocks at the door; and the raven's cawing
.
i like to think of myself
when i must think at all
as not a duckrabbit vichywashy
but a beastiebeauty stark, naked, gnawing,
mouth forming an ecstatic O!
.
it's a world where you gotta watch
where you trod, how you go
always on the precipice
of putting the foot down
in new old dogma sh*t
you wipe away embarrassed
with yesterday's newspaper
Prague Post maybe
get on the subway with that smell
and get yourself harassed
on the Red Line to Central Square
way past the outer circles
.
what's this poem about?
it's about the door knock
it's about the incandescent dividing line
between being and being
and it's about
the eternal plight of the poor
.
drop a coin, please