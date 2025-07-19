Build 3rd Temple Next to Dome of the Rock

Israel is shown returned in Jeremiah 23:5-8 with a Branch who is one of the Olive Branches of Revelation 11. Question to Israel is, will they listen and act on his Brotherhood message or kill him in Revelation 11? Things aren't looking good for either Israel or the Olive Branch, especially Israel in the end. Jeremiah 23 is a huge rebuke of Shepherds starting off, "Woe to the Shepherds scattering his Sheep." "Last day" words of the wrath bursting on them. Shepherds heads being understood are in Jeremiah 23:19-20. Those same exact "last days" words are in Jeremiah 30:21-24, where the leader one of them is the Olive Branch shown with Israel returned in Jeremiah 23:5-8. What is Israel going to do?



When the Lamb broke the covenant between night and day on the Cross, the veil of the Temple was torn in 2 from top to bottom, breaking any covenant made with Israel. But the whole world can live by the new covenant in Jeremiah 31:31-34, where they had broken the covenant then.



It says they will no longer teach know the lord for all will know him, with my paraphrase of them treating all as if they were him, with our sins thrown into the bottom of the sea, never to be remembered again. Even Paul didn't understand that when wrote of it in Hebrews, or why do you all still teach know the lord?



What is Israel going to do? Luke 21:20 of Jerusalem surrounded is close at hand for their Shepherds' desolation to come. We hope they take correction and stop all thoughts of more wars. The world knows their intentions. They want to destroy the Dome of the Rock. In an off the street discussion on the subject here, a kid offered a brilliant Olive Branch offer, "Let them build their Temple next to the Dome of the Rock." Of course they must remember David wasn't allowed to build the Temple for he was a man of war. They got some purification and purging, not in that order coming. They can fulfill promise to Abraham of being a blessing to all the Nations, Tribes and Families. Abe's Hippy kind of kids have been a blessing through out history.



Steve Earle says he will keep singing this Jerusalem song until it happens or he dies:

"I believe all the Children of Abraham will lay down their swords forever in Jerusalem. Let us all wash all the blood from our hands. No more Nukes in the Holy Land"-slight paraphrase that Steve won't mind.

tu.be/7xBSZq5ZCQU?si=PWKnHNAZDg5VRYti

This could be a good reason for the Jubilee Party of Isaiah 25 when the veil is lifted from all Nations eyes in Isaiah 25. That must be when world understands what they have never been told at end of Isaiah 52.