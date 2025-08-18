 
Britain's Energy Footprint in the Caspian: Profit Over Ecology

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Adam Brown
Nine months after Azerbaijan hosted COP29 in Baku with pledges of green transition and sustainability, the Caspian Sea remains an arena of unchecked industrial exploitation. British corporations, long positioning themselves as champions of environmental responsibility, continue to expand operations in one of the world's most fragile inland seas leaving behind a trail of ecological degradation, public distrust, and growing civic resistance.

BP stands at the center of this paradox. The company remains deeply embedded in Azerbaijan's offshore development, from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oil field to the vast Shah Deniz gas project, and at the Sangachal Terminal that channels hydrocarbons to global markets. In Kazakhstan, British Gas holds stakes in the Karachaganak Oil and Gas Condensate Field, notorious for its high sulfur content and severe health impacts on surrounding communities. Toxic emissions and gas flaring forced the relocation of entire villages, such as Tungush and Berezovka, underscoring how energy profits often come at the cost of human lives.

Western oil companies, including from the UK, have played a major role in the degradation of the environment of the Caspian Sea, says Vadim Ni, head of the Save the Caspian Sea movement. At Karachaganak, operations have already displaced local populations due to health damage. Yet governments still refuse to disclose environmental sections of agreements on Karachaganak, Kashagan, and Tengiz. We are now suing the Ministry of Energy to make these contracts public.

Such opacity undermines accountability. Despite international commitments to transparency and emissions reductions, local authorities and corporations maintain a veil of secrecy. This allows extraction to continue under outdated technologies, with little independent oversight of pollution levels or environmental fees.

The situation is not confined to BP and British Gas. Other multinational players reinforce the pattern. As Maria Lobacheva, program director at Echo, notes: BP has not been active in Kazakhstan for several years, so my comments concern Shell only. Shell is involved in three major projects here Karachaganak, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline but its role in these consortia remains largely invisible to the public. This lack of clarity weakens accountability and makes Shells ESG pledges meaningless to most Kazakhstanis.

She adds that while consortiums claim emissions remain within limits, government inspections continue to reveal excessive flaring and unsafe sulfur storage. Shell does not disclose in its global reporting the payments it makes via these projects, covering only one of the three, which undermines transparency in a context where contracts remain confidential.

The contradictions are stark. London tightens environmental rules at home and signals climate leadership abroad, yet British capital entrenches itself in opaque networks in Baku and Astana. Local elites profit from lucrative agreements, while ordinary communities face worsening air quality, contaminated waters, and disappearing fisheries.

Civil society is increasingly stepping into the vacuum left by regulators. Movements like Save the Caspian Sea seek contract disclosure and public access to pollution data, while activists in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan demand recognition of ecological risks tied to offshore development. Yet pressure against independent experts remains intense, and attempts to investigate spills or leaks often meet obstruction.

For the Caspian, the stakes are existential. Once a cradle of unique biodiversity, the sea has become a symbol of resource exploitation where environmental norms are suspended in the pursuit of energy security. The legacy of British involvement celebrated in boardrooms, condemned on the ground, leaves a troubling question: how many more promises of green transition will be made while the waters of the Caspian grow darker and more toxic?

I hold a PhD in Political Science and specialize in political developments across Northern Europe. My work regularly explores issues related to governance, democracy, migration, and foreign policy in the Nordic region, while I also closely follow (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tell A Friend