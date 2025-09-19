Breaking barriers by deploying artificial intelligence-enabled health technologies for the underserved

Deploying latest health technologies closer to most-affected communities and linking them to health and social support is GameChanging

Artificial intelligence is not only for the rich and famous but also is deployed in health technologies to serve the poorest of the poor and marginalised communities with equity and human dignity.

With remarkable ingenuity, India is combining advanced technology with fundamental community approaches to reach the unreached with standard WHO-recommended public health services. This is a real practical strategy in action that provides a pathway for other low- and middle-income countries to follow.

WHO guidelines endorsed AI-enabled X-Rays for TB screening

WHO guidelines in 2021 endorsed artificial intelligence (AI) enabled computer-aided detection of TB with X-Rays. AI-enabled computer-aided detection was non-inferior for most TB interpretation. This was game-changing moment in public health because X-Ray interpretation was no longer dependent on availability of super-specialist radiologists for expert interpretation - unless needed. In most healthcare settings, especially remote areas, radiologists are seldom available or very occupied with clinical and research workload.

AI-enabled X-rays are changing how diagnosis happens on the ground. Taking X-Rays closer to the communities is one way to get rid of diagnostic delays, catastrophic costs, and cut down on screening time.

