 
Login/Register Login | Register
124 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

Breaking Poem: Julian Is Free!

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Julian Assange
Julian Assange
(Image by Mataparda)   Details   DMCA

I watched the livestream

of Julian getting out of a car

accompanied by Kevin Rudd

the "I'm Sorry" prime minister of yore

who'd teary-eyed up on TV

like William Hurt in Elephant Man

crying, I'm a human being!

no, I meant, Broadcast News

the one where he's a newsreader

the one with the onion ready

for poignant stories with layers

like, Sorry for what we done

to the oldest culture on Earth

.

Some yank yells stupidly

Do you like the weather here better than London?

Meaning Saipan.

And one thinks of early Dylan

at that news conference, some girlish reporter asking

what he meant by his song, "Eve of Destruction,"

and Dylan telling her he didn't write that

and him reaching for a match to light a smoke

and everyone laughing, and the reporter giggling,

and Dylan high

deciding right then and there

not to wear the counterculture's technicolor

dream coat, no way, Jose, and besides,

Barry McGuire can't play harp either.

F*ck it. He lights up, drifts.

Heart's in the Highlands.

.

Yes, Assange is Free, Free At Last

but at what price?

did he compromise?

did he re-learn certain alphabets?

Was he rat-cage-faced

and finds now that 2+2=5?

will he ever wickedly leak again?

will Stella and the kids be enough for him now

or will he pull a Robinson Crusoe

who returned free from that lost island to England

sees his wife die and has his kids put into foster care

and goes off on more pointless adventures

(to be fair, Defoe was probably paid by the word, so...),

some new parrot crying, Poor Crusoe?

Poor Julian?

.

And the Press he took a knee for cries

Do you like the weather?

How do you feel?

How do you feel?

How do you feel?

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Assange; Free Julian Assange; Free Speech; Freethinker; Julian Assange; Politicians, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

SALT II Treaty Chips (poem) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/28/2024
A Juneteenth 2024 Sonnet (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/19/2024
Sonnet: Memorial Day 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2024
View All 470 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend