Breaking Poem: Julian Is Free!



Julian Assange

(Image by Mataparda) Details DMCA



I watched the livestream

of Julian getting out of a car

accompanied by Kevin Rudd

the "I'm Sorry" prime minister of yore

who'd teary-eyed up on TV

like William Hurt in Elephant Man

crying, I'm a human being!

no, I meant, Broadcast News

the one where he's a newsreader

the one with the onion ready

for poignant stories with layers

like, Sorry for what we done

to the oldest culture on Earth

.



Some yank yells stupidly

Do you like the weather here better than London?

Meaning Saipan.

And one thinks of early Dylan

at that news conference, some girlish reporter asking

what he meant by his song, "Eve of Destruction,"

and Dylan telling her he didn't write that

and him reaching for a match to light a smoke

and everyone laughing, and the reporter giggling,

and Dylan high

deciding right then and there

not to wear the counterculture's technicolor

dream coat, no way, Jose, and besides,

Barry McGuire can't play harp either.

F*ck it. He lights up, drifts.

Heart's in the Highlands.

.



Yes, Assange is Free, Free At Last

but at what price?

did he compromise?

did he re-learn certain alphabets?

Was he rat-cage-faced

and finds now that 2+2=5?

will he ever wickedly leak again?

will Stella and the kids be enough for him now

or will he pull a Robinson Crusoe

who returned free from that lost island to England

sees his wife die and has his kids put into foster care

and goes off on more pointless adventures

(to be fair, Defoe was probably paid by the word, so...),

some new parrot crying, Poor Crusoe?

Poor Julian?

.



And the Press he took a knee for cries

Do you like the weather?

How do you feel?

How do you feel?

How do you feel?