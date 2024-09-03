Breaking News: Dylan's Back (poem)

Rumor is Dylan's changed his mind
as a last bone thrown gesture to the folks
on his way up the steep hills of the highlands
fraught with Sisyphean hurdles
and improvised expressive devices
the "troubled" troubadour announced today
that he has changed his mind
and now will become the mantle of the counterculture
he once disdainfully
saying the pure folks were the last market left
he hadn't captured and exploited
(sound of "Dueling Banjos" starting up)
he smashed his electric guitar in emphasis
(or was that in Ephesus during his Never Ending Tour?)
and will gladly accept the Nobel Peace Prize
and he once again expressed his dismay
that Philip Roth had lost out for Literature in 2016
so that he could sing and make us cry
with "everything's as hollow as it seems,"
Bob noted that Philip, author of Portnoy's Complaint,
really got shafted by the Committee on Sentimentality,
and further noted that The Plot Against America
was not seen favorably by sinisters of the deep state.
Columbia Records said they will release a compilation
of his new stuff yet written -- "real evil sh*t," said D --
and call it Debut to mark his new beginning
and while he was at it, he added
that he had written "Eve of Destruction," after all,
and that he had punched Barry Maguire right in the face.
Think: Marlon Brando in The Wild Ones.
The one with the motorcycle before the accident.
He tease-hinted at a new ballad for the revolutionary album:
"I Lit the Notre Dame on Fire (and I'd Do It Again),"
and what were you gonna do about it?
Creamy jeans squealed their delight.
T-shirts lit up everywhere. Cartooned thoughts bubbled.
Someone dark and sinister in the crowd lit a Gauloise.
Odd as the Umbrella Man on a sunny day, someone mused.
And the fix was in.
The game was afoot.
Go pre-buy.
He's building a new catalog.
D is back