Breaking News: Dylan's Back (poem)



'Bob Dylan street art'

Rumor is Dylan's changed his mind

as a last bone thrown gesture to the folks

on his way up the steep hills of the highlands

fraught with Sisyphean hurdles

and improvised expressive devices

the "troubled" troubadour announced today

that he has changed his mind

and now will become the mantle of the counterculture

he once disdainfully

saying the pure folks were the last market left

he hadn't captured and exploited

(sound of "Dueling Banjos" starting up)

he smashed his electric guitar in emphasis

(or was that in Ephesus during his Never Ending Tour?)

and will gladly accept the Nobel Peace Prize

and he once again expressed his dismay

that Philip Roth had lost out for Literature in 2016

so that he could sing and make us cry

with "everything's as hollow as it seems,"

Bob noted that Philip, author of Portnoy's Complaint,

really got shafted by the Committee on Sentimentality,

and further noted that The Plot Against America

was not seen favorably by sinisters of the deep state.

Columbia Records said they will release a compilation

of his new stuff yet written -- "real evil sh*t," said D --

and call it Debut to mark his new beginning

and while he was at it, he added

that he had written "Eve of Destruction," after all,

and that he had punched Barry Maguire right in the face.

Think: Marlon Brando in The Wild Ones.

The one with the motorcycle before the accident.

He tease-hinted at a new ballad for the revolutionary album:

"I Lit the Notre Dame on Fire (and I'd Do It Again),"

and what were you gonna do about it?

Creamy jeans squealed their delight.

T-shirts lit up everywhere. Cartooned thoughts bubbled.

Someone dark and sinister in the crowd lit a Gauloise.

Odd as the Umbrella Man on a sunny day, someone mused.

And the fix was in.

The game was afoot.

Go pre-buy.

He's building a new catalog.

D is back