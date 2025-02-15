 
Brainwashing Is Not a Form of Personal Hygiene

Brainwashing Is Not a Form of Personal Hygiene

By John Rachel

John Rachel
(Image by John Rachel)

BRAINWASHING IS NOT A FORM OF PERSONAL HYGIENE.

Nor is being brainwashed a guarantee of personal bliss, though it's becoming apparent that there are many who swear by it.

It's like reverence for innocence. Well, yes, kids sure are sweet, unsullied, open, positive, vibrant, curious. They wear their innocence well and we all envy their abandon. But we're protecting them. So we bear all the risks and potential for endangerment. They play. We watch the playground to make sure there are no perverts, rabid dogs, snipers, or kidnappers.

As adults, it's a different story. 'Ignorance is bliss' and 'What you don't know won't hurt you' work for a while . . . until the axe falls. Or the bill comes due. Or the door is kicked down in the middle of the night. Being stupidly innocent as an adult can bring heartache and tragedy. In fact, it typically does. While embracing wholesome open-mindedness and holistic trust, so as to not preclude learning and discovery, we are also well-advised to maintain a wary eye for the sham, the con, the manipulation, the lie, the entire range of possible mischief humans are capable of.

From what I now see reported on the news, such prudence is no longer at all possible. Evidence would suggest that a dam has been breached. A tsunami of misinformation, disinformation, fake news, deep fakes, propaganda, calculated deceptions, AI artifacts, accompanied by a bottomless barrel of salacious scandals and mindless trivia, has flooded the once-habitable terrain of public discourse and understanding. We are drowning in bullshit.

It shows. People are becoming confused, erratic, and increasingly desperate. We're being constantly bombarded with bad news, rendering us numb, dumb, wary and increasingly frightened. It seems that folks constantly are stressed out to the max. We have the firing squad of 24/7 if-it-bleeds-it-leads news coming at us from every direction. We're surrounded by crises -- personal, political, national, international. It's beyond overwhelming.

This makes us hunger for both relief and anything that will make sense out of the chaos.

Which renders many, if not most people, vulnerable to brainwashing.

I recently saw a compilation of talking heads relentlessly hammering home completely vaporous, frankly ridiculous but engaging, arresting, highly charged, and clearly effective memes. I presume that a majority of citizens, already reeling and punch drunk from years of propaganda, hearts and minds filled with hatred and fear, stumbling about in the house of mirrors that media has become, react to a frightening degree by buying into what these people are saying. Repetition is like kickboxing. Or like kneading dough. It's just a matter of time before the target succumbs to persistence and becomes a subdued and unresisting lump, next to be carted off on a stretcher or put in the oven. Or in the case of the TV/smart phone-addicted public, put in a coma-like trance, a hypnotic stupor, an obedient oblivion. Cut to KFC commercial or ad for a miracle age spots remedy. Save now like never before!

Here's the video (if you can handle epic levels of tedious repetition).

Seriously? We are fine with media messaging that's like Chinese water torture? To have our brainwaves flat-lined by nonsensical, hyperventilating, Orwellian vapor. This is not news reporting. To think so is like mistaking a metronome for a symphony orchestra.

But that's where we're at.

To suggest for even a moment that somehow this state of mental paralysis came about organically, the result of societal entropy or personal devolution -- as if random impulse, modernity, complexity, technology, solar flares, pollen, coronavirus, climate change, over-the-counter drugs, 5G, GMOs, aspartame, and ozone depletion, randomly interacted and the default became wholesale stupidity -- is both foolhardy and extremely dangerous. It didn't just happen. It is part of a plan. That plan is about control and oppression, gross manipulation and enslavement.

Let's give credit where it's due. Our manipulators, our oppressors, our autocratic puppet masters, are phenomenal at what they do. They're organized; they've got the bucks; they've gained a total monopoly over the seats of power and the social/political levers of control; they are unencumbered by ambivalence, morals, common decency; they are merciless, ruthless, focused.

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since leaving (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Brainwashing; Deep State; Disinformation; Ignorance; Media; Media Failure; Media-News; Militarism; Peace_War; Propaganda; Propaganda Wars; Willful Ignorance
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Rachel

Ignorance is not bliss. Being brainwashed is not just an immediate risk, but bears the potential for irreversible damage. Our environment of misinformation, disinformation, false narratives, deep fakes, shallow fakes, manufactured consent cumulatively amount to a cyber lobotomy.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 15, 2025 at 8:13:17 PM

