New snow on the hill across the valley
And look, there is a mist above the orchard.
If we were to leave our coffees
To start the cold car and drive across the valley,
If we parked far up the snowbound orchard road
And walked from there into the high meadow,
By then, wouldn't the mist have vanished?
So why bother?
How would one know
That the vanishing mist left behind
A paradise of rime frost,
Bedecking remnants of goldenrod
And copses of honeysuckle
With delicate crystals
Catching the first rays of the rising sun.
Unless one bothered,
And we did - bother.
(Article changed on Dec 29, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST)