Book Review: Flights: Radicals on the Run by Joel Whitney

To anyone paying attention -- to anyone fully awoke -- the Orwellian super-surveillance regime is fully underway. The themes have become leitmotifs for our time -- totalitarianism, mass surveillance, violations of freedom of expression, and repressive regimentation of people and behaviors within society. The world is in a perpetual state of war and is divided into three regions: Eurasia, Eastasia and Oceania. Citizens of the 'heroic' region, Oceania, are forced to believe that 2+2=5. Cinema-goers must give-it-up for a Two-Minute Hate of dissidents shown on the screen before they can proceed with watching Big Brother's favorite RomCom.

After Donald Trump was elected in 2016 Nineteen Eighty-Four became a NYT bestseller. We were aware that we are in dangerous times. But before we could think about how dangerous it was, a pandemic happened that highlighted three regions of the world and their response to that viral outbreak. Now, we are concerned largely with outbreaks of viral media shaping us, distorting reality, pushing the unreliable narrative of the technocratic elite. The Covid-19 origin story is still in dispute, undermining the integrity of science and how it is reported.

We need freed voices now more than ever. And freeable readers.

Joel Whitney has put together a collection of stories about famous truth tellers, dissidents, whistleblowers, and other assorted Lefties on the run for their intellectual lives amidst a milieu of counter-counterculture. The collection from independent publisher OR Books is called Flights: Radicals on the Run. It is edited by Whitney, who is an award-winning writer from Brooklyn, was a former features editor at Al Jazeera America and a founder and former editor-in-chief at Guernica, and whose work has appeared in many publications. His previous work has included Finks: How the C.I.A. Tricked the World's Best Writers (2017), also published by OR Books.



George and Mary Oppen

(Image by Steel Wagstaff) Details DMCA



Flights includes stories of Lefty luminaries, "all forced to flee homes and/or friends because of their progressive stance," and the volume includes: Seymour Hersh, Lorraine Hansberry, Graham Greene, Paul Robeson, Gabriel Garca Ma'rquez, George & Mary Oppen, Frances Stonor Saunders, Malcolm X, Octavio Paz, Diego Rivera, Angela Davis, Leonard Peltier, N. Scott Momaday, and Miguel Ángel Asturias. That's quite an assortment of characters and causes. The book is written in a hip, effortless pace, and is clearly sympathetic to the plights of the flights. Renegades and Rebels. Protests as a lifestyle. Revolution for the hell of it. Perhaps we haven't reached the Vanishing Point yet.

Whitney gets the beat moving in the brief intermission between the preface and the first chapter that begins with 1952 and the trials and tribulations of Lorraine Hansbury: