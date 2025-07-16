 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/16/25

Bold Invitation to OEN Writers to Change the World

By   5 comments
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (292 fans)

obama massive crowd
obama massive crowd
(Image by senorglory from flickr)   Details   DMCA

By Rob Kall and Mike Rivage-Seul

OEN contributors, listen up!

You are hereby invited to join what OpEdNews is calling "The Arc of Justice Alliance

(AJA). Its purpose is to create a progressive infrastructure and ecosystem that competes with the right wing policy infrastructure and ecosystem that has existed for 50 years. The left has never had one.

Specifically, we're inviting OpEdNews contributors to write position papers and proposals for advocacy projects and organizations in their area of expertise or passion (e.g., politics, economics, election reform, religion, foreign policy, immigration, climate change, women's issues, indigenous rights, nuclear disarmament, LGBT+ issues, culture wars, etc.).

For what purpose?

The paper will be published on OpEdNews but some of its ideas will also eventually find their way into the Arc of Justice Alliance Project.

More specifically, the Project will create an ecosystem of think tanks and advocacy organizations, a pipeline for candidates for judgeships in office, and media infrastructure, all aimed at creating a 50-year strategic blueprint to build a durable and powerful democratic society based on values of universal justice and equity, participatory democracy, and radical decommodification of personal and community life. Its inspiration and guidance will be drawn from The Declaration of Independence, The UN Declaration of Human Rights, and from sources such as Pope Francis' environmental encyclical Laudato Si'.

Our project hinges upon the recognition that humanity now finds itself at a crossroads in its history. In the United States, it is unlike any other moment, except possibly the American Civil War (1861-1865).

To cope with such an unprecedented situation, we in the AJA project are convinced that the United States must transform itself into a just, nurturing society. In the emerging multipolar world, it must assume the role of a responsible global citizen, as one nation among equals, and as steward of the Earth. Its government and economy must be led by people with child-centered, democratic values including transparency, compassion, equity, dignity and inclusion. It must be founded upon universal human rights and the common good.

This then is a call for bold, joyful, and strategic power-building. It envisions a multi-generational commitment to lifting the many, not the few, by renewing and recreating our nation's spirit, while implementing creative policies including leadership, democratic reforms , economic renewal, national defense, education, religious pluralism, and social media.

Our time is now. Now is the time for the United States to assume its role as a cooperative sovereign nation with 4.5% of the world's population. Now is the time to enact fundamental reforms that:

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Respect the integral unity of human beings with Nature and all natural processes

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Acknowledge all human beings as sisters and brothers (regardless of national origin, race, color, creed, or sexual orientation).

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Accept the sovereignty of all nations along with their borders, forms of government, economies, religions, customs, and laws

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Recognize the UN Declaration of Human Rights including the right to health, a living wage, decent housing, food, and a free education

Towards achieving these ends, the political reforms in question must renounce all forms of imperialism and expansive militarism. It must reduce wealth disparities, eliminate the threat of nuclear war, and redirect taxpayer resources towards environmental protection, comprehensive no-cost healthcare, free public education, decent affordable housing, nurturing support for families and communities, provision of healthful food alternatives, and full employment with living wages and reduced hours.

So, according to your expertise (again: politics, economics, election reform, religion, foreign policy, immigration, climate change, women's issues, indigenous rights, nuclear disarmament LGBT+ issues, culture wars, etc.) are you willing to participate?

If so, please check out these links to get an idea of How we are envisioning this project and the elements in it that you could contribute to.

Then, write your article. It will be posted in a new special section of OEN devoted to the Arc of Justice Alliance Project. Eventually the articles will be edited into a powerful single document intended to change the world!

Now's the time to step up and do your part.

thanks to Chuck Penacchio for help editing,


Must Read 1   Supported 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Policy Development And Promotion Infrastructure; Policy Development And Promotion Infrastructure Pd, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 77 fans, 367 articles, 1484 quicklinks, 3969 comments, 41 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

What links? I don't see any.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025 at 3:37:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jim-el Moore

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 19, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 1 quicklinks, 303 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, Rob, we're all engaged in the difficult transition from the fear-based Dominator Paradigm to the humble and trust-based, compassionate and collaborative Partnership Paradigm, as (arguably) originally suggested by Riane Eisler in The Chalice and the Blade. Our illusion of separation was elucidated in Charles Eisenstein's The Ascent of Humanity. Rather than continuing the struggles against "other," we must, as you point out, establish a manifesto that reflects our collective evolution. Thank you for initiating this. -- Jim-el

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025 at 9:11:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Gary Lindorff

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 21, 2013), 5 fans, 821 articles, 277 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I don't see the links in this article.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 17, 2025 at 12:01:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Bob Stuart

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 5 fans, 6 articles, 786 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I like the initiative, but I'd like to point out some structural difficulties. One is that appeals to restore former conditions are fairly well-defined, yet also easily interpreted to the favourite features of diverse individuals, and with those seen through the rose-tinted glasses of memory that skips over the unhappy bits. A progressive platform, OTOH, has many possible paths, all untested, and each with their champions.

Another problem I see is that both progressives and conservatives operate from their own set of basic assumptions, never stating them, just assuming that they are universal. These assumptions are the real source of the emotions that make our decisions which are then papered over with rationalizations. For both societies and individuals, there are times when it pays to be open and cooperative, and times when survival requires suspicion and hoarding. Ma Nature has to make sure that there are always both kinds around, competing to find the current balance. Those basic attitudes are baked into our genes about as firmly as other inherited characteristics. We can never find an argument that is able to change most people very much.

We have to recognize that "what feels right" varies widely, and work with that rather than expect to change how the Amygdala feels. I have several essays in mind, and I'm sure there will be something for everyone to ostracize me for if they hold to their own tribal conventions. I've heard the left described as a circular firing squad, and the right is on a hair-trigger to dismiss any criticism.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 17, 2025 at 6:02:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 55 fans, 443 articles, 1851 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Good work, Rob. This project is so inviting. A quick review of OpEdNews articles over the past few years shows how the site's authors and activists have already written important articles which with some revision will fit in perfectly with the project you're proposing.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 17, 2025 at 7:51:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend