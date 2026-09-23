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Bluntly speaking, pick a side!

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Bob Gaydos
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The contents of all boxes are not the same. They have to be opened to find out.
The contents of all boxes are not the same. They have to be opened to find out.
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By Bob Gaydos

"You're blunt."

"I'm blunt?"

Ã ?Â ?Â ? €œYou tell people what you think. You tell the truth."

I'm blunt.

Well, if that's true, it's the result of 23 years of writing daily editorials for a local newspaper and another two decades of doing the same thing in retirement via the Internet. You get used to getting to the point.

The brief conversation above with a friend was in regard to whether I had said something to offend a mutual acquaintance.

Turns out I had.

What I said was something I have been compelled to write (and occasionally say) for the better part of 10 years: "You're part of the problem."

Apparently, that's blunt. It's also unfortunately true, and not just about our mutual acquaintance, but millions of other Americans. They're members of the "both sides are the same" crowd. The Americans who have plenty of gripes, but don't bother to vote because, "what's the use, they're all the same, they all lie, they're all crooked, they're all voting where the money is, they're all ... Etcetera.

That millions of Americans think that way is true. And sometimes the truth is hard to hear. That doesn't make it any less true.

To have gone through ten years of Donald Trump in politics, all the lies, the promises, the grifting, the chaos, the incompetence, the racism, the bigotry, the greed, the abuse of power, the absolute indifference to the rule of law and the utter embarrassment of the fracturing of America's position as leader of the free world and the total surrender of the Republican Party to all of that, to, in fact, as the party in power, allowing all of that to happen and to then argue that both parties are the same is to simply ignore reality.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. To protect and preserve it, the people have to participate in it. They must be engaged, informed, educated on the issues that are important to them. They must speak out when they are angry, let the politicians know. And they have to vote for the candidates who espouse and work for the things that are important to them and not the ones who, in our times, out of fear or simple greed, are allowing Trump and his minions to turn the American dream into a nightmare.

Look at the facts. Who did this? A convicted felon who is an accused pedophile who pardoned all those "patriots" who attacked the nation's Capitol, who started a war without the approval of Congress that has thrown the world's economy into chaos and who every day shows less and less of a connection to reality and, by the way, threatens to remove the concepts of free speech and a free press from the Constitution.

While Democrats have worked with varying results to deal with that mess and try to preserve the pillars of democracy, the Republican Party has stood by meekly allowing it. Some Republicans in Congress actually even left town to avoid dealing with it all.

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Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Congress Republican GOP; Democrats; Donald Trump; Free Press; Free Speech; Participatory Democracy; Partisan Politics; Partisanship; Pedophile; Problem Solvers; (more...) Republican; Speaking; War Illegal, Add Tags  (less...)

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1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Gaydos

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Democracy is not a spectator sport. Citizens have to fight to defend it. That means speaking out and, yes, sometimes taking sides. Both parties are not the same.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 23, 2026 at 12:52:36 PM

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