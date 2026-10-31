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OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 10/31/26  

Bludgeoning Heroes and Building False Idols Honoring Himself No Longer Works for Trump

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Robert Weiner
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By: Robert Weiner and Jaylen Hill

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President Donald Trump’s newest multimillion dollar folly is revealed: plans to transform his West Palm Beach golf club into a presidential retreat to take over the role of Camp David. He has also now suggested naming an ocean, the Atlantic or Pacific (he didn't decide which), "The Trump Ocean." Apparently, meme coins, the Kennedy Center, White House Ballrooms and Helipads were not enough.

This all follows an August Supreme Court decision that allowed Trump’s White House ballroom construction to continue has cleared the path for his next political bequest — a 250-foot-tall golden triumphal arch.

The president doesn’t seem to realize you can't bludgeon your way to being a hero, and you can't build false idols.

The Second Commandment finds an ironic echo in each of Trump’s recent controversial ventures: a golden arch that will block major D.C. monuments, demolition of the 200-year-old East Wing and a failed attempt to rename the Kennedy Center, among others.

No matter the translation, Exodus 20:4 strictly warns against creating idols to yourself:

Berean Standard Bible: “You shall not make for yourself an idol in the form of anything in the heavens above, on the earth below, or in the waters beneath.”

King James Bible: “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.”

New King James Version: “You shall not make for yourself a carved image—any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.”

An analysis of the motives behind each project reveals that they are not merely infrastructure. Trump is creating edifices to himself, or “graven images,” in an attempt to immortalize his presidency in the American historical imagination.

In doing so, the president effectively overshadows the work of true American heroes that have made significant contributions to our society. There is a difference between putting your name on a building and leaving a mark on history.

North Carolina’s William “Billy” Graham is an exemplar of an American hero who has earned the public's veneration. Graham was an evangelist, Southern Baptist minister and civil rights advocate whose powerful sermons garnered national attention. He was born on a farm near Charlotte and built his organization’s headquarters in the city. In 2024, he was posthumously immortalized with a statue -- that he did not ask for --that was unveiled in the U.S. Capitol.

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Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Hero; Heroes; Heroes; Monument; Trump; Trump Attacks Media; Trump Idiot-in-chief; Trump Illegality; Trump Insults; Trump Presidency; (more...) Trump Trade War; Trump Twitter Freak; Trump Tyrant, Add Tags  (less...)

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