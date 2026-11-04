 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/4/26  

Blood on Their Hands: The Case for Impeachment Inquiries Into Hegseth and RFK Jr.

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   2 comments

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Blood on Their Hands
Blood on Their Hands
(Image by Abbas Sadeghian)   Details   DMCA

Blood on Their Hands: The Case for Impeachment Inquiries Into Hegseth and RFK Jr.

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Democratic Victory and the Constitutional Mandate for Accountability

The American people have spoken. The November 2026 congressional elections have returned control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democratic Party, delivering a decisive rejection of Donald Trump's administration and its record of incompetence, ideological extremism, institutional destruction, and disregard for human life. The election has fundamentally altered the balance of political power in Washington. The question confronting the new Congress is no longer whether the executive branch should be held accountable, but how quickly and decisively that accountability will be imposed.

Among the officials whose conduct demands immediate congressional action, two stand out: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Although they administer different departments, their records reveal a strikingly similar pattern of professional incompetence, misrepresentation of established facts, contempt for institutional expertise, and decisions associated with preventable deaths. Hegseth has presided over military operations that have killed civilians, endangered American service members, and raised fundamental questions about the lawful use of military power. Kennedy has undermined confidence in medical science, disrupted federal vaccination policy, and presided over a resurgence of infectious diseases that modern medicine possesses the means to prevent.

These are not ordinary policy disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. They concern the elementary obligations of public office, the integrity of governmental institutions, and the responsibility of cabinet secretaries whose decisions affect whether human beings live or die. The Constitution does not reserve impeachment exclusively for presidents. Article II, Section 4 explicitly extends impeachment to civil officers of the United States. Cabinet secretaries exercise substantial public authority and remain answerable for serious violations of the responsibilities entrusted to them.

The Democratic victory has removed the principal political obstacle to congressional investigations. The incoming Congress now possesses the institutional opportunity to expose abuses of authority, establish responsibility, and pursue impeachment proceedings against both officials. Failure to exercise that authority would constitute a betrayal of the public demand for accountable government.

Pete Hegseth: The Militarization of Incompetence

The secretary of defense occupies one of the most consequential positions in the federal government. His responsibilities include maintaining military readiness, protecting American service members, ensuring the lawful conduct of military operations, safeguarding sensitive intelligence, and providing competent civilian leadership to the armed forces. These duties require intellectual discipline, administrative competence, sound judgment, and respect for professional military expertise. They cannot be fulfilled through ideological enthusiasm, political loyalty, or theatrical displays of aggression.

Pete Hegseth's tenure has exposed the dangers of placing political commitment above professional qualification. His leadership has been marked by controversies involving military information security, the politicization of military institutions, congressional oversight, and the conduct of American operations abroad. The war against Iran has brought these concerns into particularly sharp focus, demonstrating the enormous human consequences of decisions made at the highest levels of the military establishment.

The American military campaign against Iran began on February 28, 2026. The conflict expanded the exposure of American military personnel, placed civilian populations at risk, and destabilized an already volatile region. As secretary of defense, Hegseth occupied the central civilian position responsible for the administration and operational supervision of the armed forces. His responsibility included ensuring that military decisions were based upon reliable intelligence, that targeting procedures complied with the laws of armed conflict, and that American personnel were not exposed to unnecessary danger through reckless planning or compromised operational security.

The most devastating illustration of the campaign's failures occurred at an elementary school in Minab, Iran, where a strike killed approximately 168 people, including large numbers of children. The attack became an international symbol of the human consequences of military operations conducted without adequate civilian protection. A preliminary American assessment indicated that United States forces were responsible for the strike and that the school had not been deliberately selected as a civilian target. That finding does not diminish the gravity of the institutional failure. It directs attention toward the intelligence, targeting, verification, and command procedures that permitted such a catastrophe.

Modern military technology provides extensive capabilities for identifying targets, evaluating intelligence, and assessing the risk of civilian casualties. These systems exist because military power must be exercised with discipline and because civilian lives are protected under international humanitarian law. The destruction of an elementary school exposes a breakdown in the safeguards intended to prevent precisely such events. Responsibility for those safeguards extends through the military chain of command to the civilian leadership of the Department of Defense.

The American public is also entitled to a full accounting of the deaths, injuries, and long-term consequences suffered by American military personnel during the Iran conflict. Military casualties are not abstract statistics. They represent families permanently altered by death, traumatic brain injury, disability, psychological trauma, and the lifelong consequences of combat. A defense secretary who presides over a major military campaign must answer for the competence of its planning, the adequacy of force protection, and the decisions that expose American service members to danger.

The Existing Articles of Impeachment Against Hegseth

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Accountability; Blood; Congress; Death; Democratic; Health; Impeachment; Incompetence; Military; Public, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 186 articles, 168 quicklinks, 1126 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content
They Were Warned Under Oath. They Lied, Ignored the Warnings, and Americans Died.

The most disturbing aspect of the conduct of Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not simply their incompetence. It is that Congress provided a public forum in which their qualifications, judgment, and commitment to truth could be examined before they assumed their enormous responsibilities. The dangers were raised. The questions were asked. The warnings were delivered. Yet both men proceeded to exercise authority over institutions responsible for protecting human life, and the consequences have been devastating.

During Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearings, senators questioned his qualifications to administer the world's most powerful military establishment, his judgment, his management experience, and his ability to exercise disciplined leadership. They raised concerns about his personal conduct and the responsibilities associated with commanding an institution whose decisions determine whether American service members live or die. Instead of demonstrating the professional competence demanded by the position, Hegseth offered political assurances and declarations of loyalty to the administration. The subsequent controversies involving military information security, operational judgment, and the conduct of the Iran war have demonstrated the seriousness of the concerns raised before his confirmation.

The deaths and injuries of American military personnel and the destruction inflicted upon civilians during the Iran campaign demand more than an accounting of battlefield events. They demand an examination of the decisions made by officials who had been warned about the consequences of placing political ideology above professional military competence. Congress must determine what Hegseth knew, what he represented during his confirmation, and whether his subsequent conduct contradicted the assurances he provided under oath.

The case of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is equally disturbing. During his Senate confirmation hearings, Kennedy was confronted with his long history of statements challenging established vaccine science. Senators questioned him about his previous claims, his understanding of scientific evidence, and his commitment to protecting established vaccination programs. He attempted to reassure Congress that he supported vaccination and would respect scientific standards. Yet his subsequent administration has been characterized by disruption of federal vaccination policy, conflict with established medical expertise, and interference in the institutions responsible for protecting Americans against infectious disease.

The resurgence of measles and the deaths associated with vaccine-preventable disease have exposed the human consequences of undermining confidence in modern preventive medicine. Kennedy was warned about the dangers of vaccine misinformation before he assumed office. The warnings were not abstract political objections. They reflected decades of epidemiological research demonstrating the relationship between vaccination coverage, community immunity, and preventable mortality.

There is a fundamental difference between an official who makes an unforeseen error and one who assumes power after being explicitly warned about the dangers of his conduct. Both Hegseth and Kennedy were subjected to congressional scrutiny. Both were questioned about the very areas in which their administrations subsequently generated serious failures. Both offered assurances intended to secure confirmation. Congress must now compare those assurances with their official records and determine the extent of misrepresentation, disregard of professional warnings, and abuse of public trust.

Confirmation hearings are not theatrical rituals designed to provide political legitimacy to presidential nominees. They are constitutional instruments intended to protect the republic from unqualified, dishonest, and irresponsible officials. When nominees provide misleading assurances or disregard the responsibilities they publicly accepted, the Senate's constitutional role is undermined.

The new Democratic Congress possesses a responsibility that cannot be evaded. It must obtain the transcripts of both confirmation hearings, compare their sworn testimony with their subsequent official conduct, compel the production of relevant records, and examine whether Congress and the American people were deliberately misled.

The constitutional issue is not simply that these men performed badly. It is that they were warned about foreseeable dangers, obtained extraordinary governmental authority, and presided over failures that cost human lives.

They were questioned. They were warned. They gave their assurances. Americans died. Congress must now hold them accountable.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026 at 12:26:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 77 fans, 392 articles, 1495 quicklinks, 4036 comments, 42 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

The Democrats finally have a chance to lead again, at least in Congress, but also in may state-level contests.

It's unlikely they will try to impeach Trump for a third time, knowing that they lack the 2/3 necessary to convict him in the Senate; there are too many sycophantic Republicans left in the Senate for that. Further, Trump has been unusually acquiescent to the fact his party lost, perhaps the most surprising result of the night.

But impeaching his cabinet officials is another matter, and Trump may even pro-actively fire Kennedy and Hegseth, allowing him to blame them for the disastrous results of his picks. Criminal prosecution is reasonable under any fair application of justice, but the DOJ is manifestly unfair now, thanks also to Trump's picks, and he won't change that because it might mean a threat to himself and his policies. Whether he will truly "work with democrats" as he promised post-election, or just double down on law-breaking and executive orders to bypass Congress, remains to be seen. But perhaps - maybe - the kind of post-election rebellions we saw after he lost in 2020, won't be repeated this time (still, the ACLU and Marc Elias' Democracy Docket lawyers are standing by in case it does).

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026 at 4:43:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend