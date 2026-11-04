

Blood on Their Hands

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Blood on Their Hands: The Case for Impeachment Inquiries Into Hegseth and RFK Jr.

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Democratic Victory and the Constitutional Mandate for Accountability

The American people have spoken. The November 2026 congressional elections have returned control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democratic Party, delivering a decisive rejection of Donald Trump's administration and its record of incompetence, ideological extremism, institutional destruction, and disregard for human life. The election has fundamentally altered the balance of political power in Washington. The question confronting the new Congress is no longer whether the executive branch should be held accountable, but how quickly and decisively that accountability will be imposed.

Among the officials whose conduct demands immediate congressional action, two stand out: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Although they administer different departments, their records reveal a strikingly similar pattern of professional incompetence, misrepresentation of established facts, contempt for institutional expertise, and decisions associated with preventable deaths. Hegseth has presided over military operations that have killed civilians, endangered American service members, and raised fundamental questions about the lawful use of military power. Kennedy has undermined confidence in medical science, disrupted federal vaccination policy, and presided over a resurgence of infectious diseases that modern medicine possesses the means to prevent.

These are not ordinary policy disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. They concern the elementary obligations of public office, the integrity of governmental institutions, and the responsibility of cabinet secretaries whose decisions affect whether human beings live or die. The Constitution does not reserve impeachment exclusively for presidents. Article II, Section 4 explicitly extends impeachment to civil officers of the United States. Cabinet secretaries exercise substantial public authority and remain answerable for serious violations of the responsibilities entrusted to them.

The Democratic victory has removed the principal political obstacle to congressional investigations. The incoming Congress now possesses the institutional opportunity to expose abuses of authority, establish responsibility, and pursue impeachment proceedings against both officials. Failure to exercise that authority would constitute a betrayal of the public demand for accountable government.

Pete Hegseth: The Militarization of Incompetence

The secretary of defense occupies one of the most consequential positions in the federal government. His responsibilities include maintaining military readiness, protecting American service members, ensuring the lawful conduct of military operations, safeguarding sensitive intelligence, and providing competent civilian leadership to the armed forces. These duties require intellectual discipline, administrative competence, sound judgment, and respect for professional military expertise. They cannot be fulfilled through ideological enthusiasm, political loyalty, or theatrical displays of aggression.

Pete Hegseth's tenure has exposed the dangers of placing political commitment above professional qualification. His leadership has been marked by controversies involving military information security, the politicization of military institutions, congressional oversight, and the conduct of American operations abroad. The war against Iran has brought these concerns into particularly sharp focus, demonstrating the enormous human consequences of decisions made at the highest levels of the military establishment.

The American military campaign against Iran began on February 28, 2026. The conflict expanded the exposure of American military personnel, placed civilian populations at risk, and destabilized an already volatile region. As secretary of defense, Hegseth occupied the central civilian position responsible for the administration and operational supervision of the armed forces. His responsibility included ensuring that military decisions were based upon reliable intelligence, that targeting procedures complied with the laws of armed conflict, and that American personnel were not exposed to unnecessary danger through reckless planning or compromised operational security.

The most devastating illustration of the campaign's failures occurred at an elementary school in Minab, Iran, where a strike killed approximately 168 people, including large numbers of children. The attack became an international symbol of the human consequences of military operations conducted without adequate civilian protection. A preliminary American assessment indicated that United States forces were responsible for the strike and that the school had not been deliberately selected as a civilian target. That finding does not diminish the gravity of the institutional failure. It directs attention toward the intelligence, targeting, verification, and command procedures that permitted such a catastrophe.

Modern military technology provides extensive capabilities for identifying targets, evaluating intelligence, and assessing the risk of civilian casualties. These systems exist because military power must be exercised with discipline and because civilian lives are protected under international humanitarian law. The destruction of an elementary school exposes a breakdown in the safeguards intended to prevent precisely such events. Responsibility for those safeguards extends through the military chain of command to the civilian leadership of the Department of Defense.

The American public is also entitled to a full accounting of the deaths, injuries, and long-term consequences suffered by American military personnel during the Iran conflict. Military casualties are not abstract statistics. They represent families permanently altered by death, traumatic brain injury, disability, psychological trauma, and the lifelong consequences of combat. A defense secretary who presides over a major military campaign must answer for the competence of its planning, the adequacy of force protection, and the decisions that expose American service members to danger.

The Existing Articles of Impeachment Against Hegseth

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